Interest rates are the extra money that gets charged on top of a loan. For example, if you borrow £100 from a bank and it charges a 5% interest rate, you will pay back £105. The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank and it is independent from the government. It sets a “base rate ” and this influences how much lenders will charge borrowers who take out a mortgage, a loan or a credit card. So if the Bank of England puts its interest rate up, that means you'll pay more interest on borrowed money - unless you’ve borrowed it at a fixed rate. Interest rates are often a big deal for people with mortgages , especially those who do not have loan with a fixed rate. But it is not all bad news, as higher interest rates should mean an increase in the interest people earn on savings - though banks can be slow to pass on these rises. Read more: How an interest rate rise affects you and your money
Live Reporting
Edited by Heather Sharp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Analysis BBCCopyright: BBC Daniel ThomasCopyright: Daniel Thomas
What are interest rates and how do they affect me?
Interest rates are the extra money that gets charged on top of a loan.
For example, if you borrow £100 from a bank and it charges a 5% interest rate, you will pay back £105.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank and it is independent from the government.
It sets a “base rate” and this influences how much lenders will charge borrowers who take out a mortgage, a loan or a credit card.
So if the Bank of England puts its interest rate up, that means you'll pay more interest on borrowed money - unless you’ve borrowed it at a fixed rate.
Interest rates are often a big deal for people with mortgages, especially those who do not have loan with a fixed rate.
But it is not all bad news, as higher interest rates should mean an increase in the interest people earn on savings - though banks can be slow to pass on these rises.
Read more: How an interest rate rise affects you and your money
New borrowing figures show we need to balance books - Hunt
Lora Jones
Business reporter, BBC News
The slight drop in inflation we saw yesterday brought some good news for the government.
But new figures this morning showed that public borrowing was higher than economists expected in August.
Borrowing - the difference between spending and what the government receives in tax - rose to £11.6bn last month, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was £3.5bn more than a year earlier and the fourth highest August borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.
Experts had predicted public borrowing would stand at £11.1bn last month.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "These numbers show why, after helping families in the pandemic, we now need to balance the books."
However, the monthly borrowing still comes in below the £13bn that had been forecast by the government's finance watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, back in March.
Read more on what that means here.
Rising rates are not bad news for everyone
Michael Race
BBC Business Reporter
Mortgage holders with variable or tracker mortgages, or who are looking to secure new fixed-rate deals, will see their monthly payments rise.
First-time home buyers may find they are priced out of the market as lending conditions become tighter.
Charges will also increase for some loans and credit cards that don't have fixed interest charges, though it can take longer for higher interest rates to filter through.
But people with savings should benefit from higher interest rates and get better returns on their money - though banks have been accused of keeping rates too low for savers.
The rise may also be good news for those on the cusp of retirement, who might get a better annuity rate.
For the government though, the rise in interest rates will have a knock-on effect meaning it has to pay more interest on the country's debt.
Have interest rates peaked?
Dharshini David
Chief economics correspondent
Are we there yet?
For borrowers, the increase in interest rates may have felt endless, with 14 since the end of 2021.
Households and landlords - and consequently their tenants - have forked out billions more due to higher borrowing costs.
The Governor of the Bank of England has suggested we’re at, or very close to, the peak for interest rates, but it depends on the economic evidence the Bank weighs up - and that’s mixed.
Wage growth is stronger than the Bank would like to see but there’s been a bigger rise in unemployment than it assumed. Inflation has fallen - including yesterday's slight, but surprise, drop.
So economists are now divided over whether the Bank will pause today - or raise by 0.25 percentage points, to be on the safe side.
It’s a finely balanced decision. Whatever happens, those refixing mortgages over the coming months will face far higher repayments than they signed up to a few years ago.
The rates decision ‘lock-in’
Daniel Thomas
Business reporter, BBC News
I’m in Threadneedle Street and sent this before heading into the Bank’s “lock-in” for journalists.
I expect to get sight of the Bank’s latest rate decision, and the thinking behind it, at 11:00 - and then have an hour to write up the findings before the decision is made public.
Interest rate decisions are “market moving” so it’s vital the information isn’t released before 12:00 sharp.
Members of the press won’t be able to leave for the duration of the lock-in, which is held in a room in the Bank’s basement - not even to use the toilet.
We will also have no mobile phone or wi-fi connectivity until 12:00.
Time for a raise?
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate, which is also known as the “base rate”, currently stands at 5.25%. That’s the highest for 15 years - and it could go even higher today.
Economists had been forecasting a rise to 5.5%. But yesterday we saw a surprise fall in inflation - albeit a small one - to 6.7% in the year to August, down from 6.8% in July.
So now, forecasters are split over whether the Bank will raise rates - or leave them where they are.
Whatever happens, our team of experts will be here to report the decision and explain what it means for mortgages, credit cards, savings and everything else it affects.