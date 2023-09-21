Interest rates are the extra money that gets charged on top of a loan.

For example, if you borrow £100 from a bank and it charges a 5% interest rate, you will pay back £105.

The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank and it is independent from the government.

It sets a “base rate” and this influences how much lenders will charge borrowers who take out a mortgage, a loan or a credit card.

So if the Bank of England puts its interest rate up, that means you'll pay more interest on borrowed money - unless you’ve borrowed it at a fixed rate.

Interest rates are often a big deal for people with mortgages, especially those who do not have loan with a fixed rate.

But it is not all bad news, as higher interest rates should mean an increase in the interest people earn on savings - though banks can be slow to pass on these rises.

Read more: How an interest rate rise affects you and your money