Rupert Murdoch steps down as chair of News Corp and Fox

Lachlan pictured in 2019

Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's eldest son who is taking over as chairman of both companies, praised his father's "remarkable 70-year career".

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted," he said in a statement.

"We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

Lachlan Murdoch returned to the family business in 2014 after an abrupt departure nearly a decade earlier which had left Rupert Murdoch's other son, James Murdoch, in pole position for succession.