Getty Copyright: Getty

From 08:00 BST pupils will get their A-level, T-Level and BTec National results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Many students will head to their school or college to collect results but some will receive theirs online.

For those hoping to go to university, Ucas - the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service - start updating their records at 08:15.

Clearing is also open for those who miss out on their university offer.

A bit later this morning, we’ll find out the nationwide picture of results, and how they compare with previous years. It's expected that overall results will be lower than the last two years of record high top grades - but higher than 2019.