From 08:00 BST pupils will get their A-level, T-Level and BTec National results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Many students will head to their school or college to collect results but some will receive theirs online.
For those hoping to go to university, Ucas - the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service - start updating their records at 08:15.
Clearing is also open for those who miss out on their university offer.
A bit later this morning, we’ll find out the nationwide picture of results, and how they compare with previous years. It's expected that overall results will be lower than the last two years of record high top grades - but higher than 2019.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage - the nervous wait for students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is almost over as they receive their exam results today.
Pupils are getting their grades for the first A-level exams for three years - as the Covid pandemic meant exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and results were determined by teachers' estimates instead.
Those taking T-levels and BTecs are also getting results today.
Stick with us to follow the latest news, results and reaction from around the UK.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alice Cuddy
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GettyCopyright: Getty
What’s happening today?
From 08:00 BST pupils will get their A-level, T-Level and BTec National results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Many students will head to their school or college to collect results but some will receive theirs online.
For those hoping to go to university, Ucas - the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service - start updating their records at 08:15.
Clearing is also open for those who miss out on their university offer.
A bit later this morning, we’ll find out the nationwide picture of results, and how they compare with previous years. It's expected that overall results will be lower than the last two years of record high top grades - but higher than 2019.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage - the nervous wait for students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is almost over as they receive their exam results today.
Pupils are getting their grades for the first A-level exams for three years - as the Covid pandemic meant exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and results were determined by teachers' estimates instead.
Those taking T-levels and BTecs are also getting results today.
Stick with us to follow the latest news, results and reaction from around the UK.