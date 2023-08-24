As a lot of you will have had ingrained into your memories for the past year, GCSE and other Level 2 results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are being released at 08:00 BST this morning.
Students can go to school to get them, or they’re available online.
We'll then see what the overall picture of results is at 09:30.
And at 11:00 we'll have a panel of experts answering your questions on all things results day, so stay with us for that.
Over the last few years, school has been disrupted because of Covid – because of this, exam boards in England say they’ve been “slightly” more lenient when deciding on the grade boundaries.
But there will be a drop in grades as exam boards in England try to bring results back to 2019 levels - unlike in Wales and Northern Ireland, where we're expecting grades to be awarded more generously.
Good morning
Alice Evans
Live page reporter
It’s GCSE results day - how are you feeling?
Year 11 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be opening their results from 08:00 BST with the nationwide picture of grades coming at 09:30.
Many BTec and Cambridge National students are getting their results today as well. It’s expected that overall GCSE results will be similar to pre-pandemic levels this year, after three years of higher grades.
If you’re on your way to pick up your envelope this morning, good luck – and if you’re undecided on your next steps, or your grades aren’t what you hoped, we’ll be here with advice on what to do.
We’ve got reporters around the country this morning, so stick with as we bring you live updates.
What’s happening today?
