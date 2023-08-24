EPA Copyright: EPA

As a lot of you will have had ingrained into your memories for the past year, GCSE and other Level 2 results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are being released at 08:00 BST this morning.

Students can go to school to get them, or they’re available online.

We'll then see what the overall picture of results is at 09:30.

And at 11:00 we'll have a panel of experts answering your questions on all things results day, so stay with us for that.

Over the last few years, school has been disrupted because of Covid – because of this, exam boards in England say they’ve been “slightly” more lenient when deciding on the grade boundaries.

But there will be a drop in grades as exam boards in England try to bring results back to 2019 levels - unlike in Wales and Northern Ireland, where we're expecting grades to be awarded more generously.