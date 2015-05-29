Newsnight Live - analysis of the day’s political events

Press Association Copyright: Press Association

Until today, Yvette Cooper's campaign for the Labour leadership has not made many waves, a deliberate tactic perhaps to allow the early scrutiny to go elsewhere, focus on gathering the 35 nominations to get onto the ballot paper, and watch how the first weeks of the contest play out.

No more. Tonight, we've been speaking to the shadow Home Secretary as her campaign proper gets started in her first major interview of the race. And some of what she had to say might surprise, and it doesn't all fit with the neat assumption that she is a hard core Brownite, the wife of Ed Balls who will always stick to that line.

Cooper acknowledged that Labour was wrong to be running a deficit before the crash. She was careful to say Labour spending was not the source of the country's financial problems, staying away from what she describes as the 'Tory trap' - but the admission is significant nonetheless, especially given how difficult it has been for Labour to escape its economic record.

And there is no question that Cooper was frustrated by Ed Miliband's reluctance to focus on immigration, she told me she'd been arguing behind the scenes for more emphasis on immigration and she's clear she might support David Cameron's efforts to limit benefits for EU immigrants to those who have only been in the UK for at least four years. That won't go down well in many parts of the Labour party, nor will what she told me about the welfare cap - her belief that there is more to be saved from the welfare budget. Nor her rebuff to union bosses who are trying to influence the race, "let's be clear the unions can never tell Labour what to do". Nor will some on the right of the party like her rebuff to them, they are "trapped in the past, still back fighting battles from 2004 and 2005, there's been a lot of people wanting to settle old scores".

But sometimes party leaders need to be able to tell their own parties what they don't want to hear. For Yvette Cooper, maybe this is the start.