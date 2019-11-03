Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In another announcement on Saturday, the government called a halt to shale gas extraction - or fracking - in England amid concerns about earthquakes.

The fracking industry has faced fierce opposition from both communities and environmental groups.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said it may be temporary - imposed "until and unless" extraction is proved safe.

But opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that the pause was an "election stunt" and that Labour would ban fracking permanently.

