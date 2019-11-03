Houses of Parliament
By Dulcie Lee, Margaret Ryan, Suzanne Leigh and Mary O'Connor

  1. Who's appearing on today's Sophy Ridge on Sunday?

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is appearing on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, as is shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader.

  2. Fracking halted after government pulls support

    Cuadrilla Resources site in Lancashire
    Copyright: Getty Images

    In another announcement on Saturday, the government called a halt to shale gas extraction - or fracking - in England amid concerns about earthquakes.

    The fracking industry has faced fierce opposition from both communities and environmental groups.

    Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said it may be temporary - imposed "until and unless" extraction is proved safe.

    But opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that the pause was an "election stunt" and that Labour would ban fracking permanently.

  3. Benefits freeze to end in 2020, government says

    The freeze in benefit payments is to come to an end next year, the government has confirmed.

    Working-age benefits such as universal credit and jobseeker's allowance will rise by 1.7% from April 2020, the Department for Work and Pensions said.

    It ends former Tory chancellor George Osborne's decision to introduce a freeze from April 2016.

    Labour called it a "cynically-timed" announcement ahead of the election.

    woman with pushchair and man walking into a job centre
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The first rise in four years is the latest spending pledge made by ministers ahead of the general election.

  4. 'I was twice offered peerage by Tories' - Farage

    Nigel Farage
    Copyright: Getty Images

    In an interview with the Sunday Times, Nigel Farage has claimed he was twice offered a peerage by the Conservatives.

    The Brexit Party leader told the paper the Tory Party tried to "buy" his backing with "Christmas baubles" but he said: "We won't be bought."

    In an interview with the BBC earlier this week, Boris Johnson rejected the idea of entering a pact with the Brexit Party.

  5. The state of the parties

    Let's have a look at how the parties are shaping up in the run-up to December's poll:

    State of the parties graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Could young people swing the election?

    Man walking outside a polling station
    Copyright: Getty Images

    More than 270,000 people under 35 registered to vote in the first few days since MPs agreed to hold a general election.

    Currently, they count for the majority of all new voter registrations.

    Some politicians will be hoping - or fearing - that this could be the start of a so-called "youthquake" of young voters becoming turned on by politics, and potentially disrupting the electoral playing field.

    But dig into the numbers, and it isn't all as it seems.

  8. What happened yesterday?

    Left to right: Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson
    Copyright: BBC

    The UK might not be entering election mode officially until Wednesday, but the parties are already vying for coverage and making their pitches to the electorate.

    Labour has promised to make all new-build homes "zero carbon" within three years, in an effort to curb housing shortages and tackle climate change. The Tories said the plan was "unrealistic" and would slow house building. Read the story here.

    SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon called for "Scotland's future to be put into Scotland's hands" at a rally in Glasgow. Read the story here.

    Meanwhile, the Lib Dems made a formal complaint after ITV said its head-to-head election debate would only include Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. Baroness Brinton said Ms Swinson's exclusion risks "misrepresenting the current political reality". Read the story here.

  9. What does 'Get Brexit done' really mean?

    People holding signs saying "Get Brexit done"
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Conservative slogan "Get Brexit done" suggests a quick and easy path to leaving the European Union, allowing the UK to focus on other things apart from Brexit. But it's not that simple.

    So what would getting Brexit done actually look like?

  10. Watch: 10 moments that led to an(other) general election

    As the UK heads for its third election in four years, here's a look back at some of the things that got us here:

  11. What do this morning's front pages say?

    Unsurprisingly, many of the papers lead on political stories:

    The Observer front page
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The Observer reports Downing Street has taken emergency action to head off winter pressures in the NHS amid fears in government that a healthcare crisis could derail the Conservatives' election campaign.
    The Sunday Times front page
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The Sunday Times says the prime minister faces a "double threat" to his hopes of winning a Commons majority - Labour enjoying a bounce in the polls and Remain parties finalising an election pact to thwart him.
    The Sunday Telegraph front page
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The Sunday Telegraph reports comments from Conservative chairman James Cleverly that said some British Jewish people he knows would leave the UK if Jeremy Corbyn becomes prime minister, amid the row about Labour's handling of anti-Semitism claims in the party.

  12. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage, as we gear up for Sunday’s political programmes this morning.

    The election campaign officially begins on Wednesday, but the parties are already setting out some of their key messages and priorities.

    We’ll keep you updated here on all of the latest developments as they emerge.

