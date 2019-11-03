By Dulcie Lee, Margaret Ryan, Suzanne Leigh and Mary O'Connor
Who's appearing on today's Sophy Ridge on Sunday?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is appearing on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, as is shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader.
More than 270,000 people under 35 registered to vote in the first few days since MPs agreed to hold a general election.
Currently, they count for the majority of all new voter registrations.
Some politicians will be hoping - or fearing - that this could be the start of a so-called "youthquake" of young voters becoming turned on by politics, and potentially disrupting the electoral playing field.
But dig into the numbers, and it isn't all as it seems.
The UK might not be entering election mode officially until Wednesday, but the parties are already vying for coverage and making their pitches to the electorate.
Labour has promised to make all new-build homes "zero carbon" within three years, in an effort to curb housing shortages and tackle climate change. The Tories said the plan was "unrealistic" and would slow house building. Read the story here.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon called for "Scotland's future to be put into Scotland's hands" at a rally in Glasgow. Read the story here.
Meanwhile, the Lib Dems made a formal complaint after ITV said its head-to-head election debate would only include Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. Baroness Brinton said Ms Swinson's exclusion risks "misrepresenting the current political reality". Read the story here.
What does 'Get Brexit done' really mean?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Conservative slogan "Get Brexit done" suggests a quick and easy path to leaving the European Union, allowing the UK to focus on other things apart from Brexit. But it's not that simple.
So what would getting Brexit done actually look like?
Fracking halted after government pulls support
In another announcement on Saturday, the government called a halt to shale gas extraction - or fracking - in England amid concerns about earthquakes.
The fracking industry has faced fierce opposition from both communities and environmental groups.
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said it may be temporary - imposed "until and unless" extraction is proved safe.
But opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that the pause was an "election stunt" and that Labour would ban fracking permanently.
Read the full story here.
Benefits freeze to end in 2020, government says
The freeze in benefit payments is to come to an end next year, the government has confirmed.
Working-age benefits such as universal credit and jobseeker's allowance will rise by 1.7% from April 2020, the Department for Work and Pensions said.
It ends former Tory chancellor George Osborne's decision to introduce a freeze from April 2016.
Labour called it a "cynically-timed" announcement ahead of the election.
Benefits freeze to end in 2020, government says
The first rise in four years is the latest spending pledge made by ministers ahead of the general election.Read more
'I was twice offered peerage by Tories' - Farage
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Nigel Farage has claimed he was twice offered a peerage by the Conservatives.
The Brexit Party leader told the paper the Tory Party tried to "buy" his backing with "Christmas baubles" but he said: "We won't be bought."
In an interview with the BBC earlier this week, Boris Johnson rejected the idea of entering a pact with the Brexit Party.
The state of the parties
Let's have a look at how the parties are shaping up in the run-up to December's poll:
Got questions? Here's your really simple guide
What do voters care about more, the NHS or Brexit?
How does voting work? And what happened at the last election in 2017?
Read our super simple guide for all you need to know about December's poll.
Could young people swing the election?
What happened yesterday?
Watch: 10 moments that led to an(other) general election
As the UK heads for its third election in four years, here's a look back at some of the things that got us here:
What do this morning's front pages say?
Unsurprisingly, many of the papers lead on political stories:
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage, as we gear up for Sunday’s political programmes this morning.
The election campaign officially begins on Wednesday, but the parties are already setting out some of their key messages and priorities.
We’ll keep you updated here on all of the latest developments as they emerge.