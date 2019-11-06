PA Media Copyright: PA Media Lib Dem's Luciana Berger says she won't canvass alone in the dark Image caption: Lib Dem's Luciana Berger says she won't canvass alone in the dark

Parliamentary candidates and their teams have been given advice by police to help them remain safe during the first December election in almost a generation.

It comes as female candidates such as Labour's Tracey Brabin and Liberal Democrat Luciana Berger both ruled out canvassing alone in the dark.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Cann, the lead on elections for the National Police Chiefs' Council, told the BBC: "It is right to say that these things usually pass off without significant incident and we have no particular reason to think it will be any different this time but we of course want people to look after their own safety."

He suggests canvassers, which include many volunteers: