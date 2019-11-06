Live
Election campaigning officially begins
Read our main story: Starting gun fired on five-week race for No 10 | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Read our main story: Starting gun fired on five-week race for No 10 | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Police advise candidates on keeping safe
Parliamentary candidates and their teams have been given advice by police to help them remain safe during the first December election in almost a generation.
It comes as female candidates such as Labour's Tracey Brabin and Liberal Democrat Luciana Berger both ruled out canvassing alone in the dark.
Assistant Chief Constable Garry Cann, the lead on elections for the National Police Chiefs' Council, told the BBC: "It is right to say that these things usually pass off without significant incident and we have no particular reason to think it will be any different this time but we of course want people to look after their own safety."
He suggests canvassers, which include many volunteers:
Will this be a Brexit election?
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
The UK will go to the polls next month because of disagreements in the House of Commons about Brexit.
But to what extent will the country's exit from the EU be at the forefront of voters' minds? And will the outcome give us a clear indication of what most voters next want to happen about Brexit?
There are three ways we can address this question. Find out more here
Sturgeon wants independence referendum next year
BBC assistant political editor tweets...
Abbott: Rees-Mogg remarks show 'arrogance'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Labour's Diane Abbott says Jacob Rees-Mogg showed an "arrogance" with his comments on Grenfell Tower.
The Leader of the House of Commons has been criticised for saying it would have been "common sense" to flee the Grenfell Tower fire, ignoring fire brigade advice.
But the shadow home secretary said: "There was one staircase. What were they meant to do? Run out of the building with firefighters running up the same staircase?"
She said some residents had called emergency services a host of times during the fateful evening in 2017 and were told to stay put.
"It reflects an arrogance about Jacob Rees-Mogg that is not going to help the Tories at this election."
Greens' spending plan 'to save money in long run'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley says its £100bn-a-year investment in a "Green New Deal" would be far cheaper than the "trillions" a climate emergency could cost.
The party will kick off its election campaign in Bristol later with a pledge to borrow £91bn and raise a further £9bn via corporation tax to invest in decarbonising transport and "retrofitting" insulation in homes.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We know we have to get those gas boilers out of homes and it has got to be made possible for people to do that and replace with low-carbon technology."
Asked about the cost involved, he said: "It will save us a hell of a lot of money in the long run. The climate emergency, if it comes to fruition, does not bear thinking about in terms of the cost of trillions to the economy. It will pay for itself in the long run."
Farage tells Johnson to 'press reset button'
BBC Breakfast
Nigel Farage says the general election is "a great time to press the reset button" but Boris Johnson has made it impossible for the Brexit Party to form a Leave alliance with the Conservatives.
The Brexit Party leader told BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson was “stuck with his new EU treaty and it doesn’t work”.
“I’m saying to Mr Johnson, ‘stop pretending that your so-called deal means we leave the European Union because we don’t’.”
He said the deal locks the UK into the EU and would cost a fortune but he said if Mr Johnson “pressed the reset button” he would support him fully and the Conservatives “would win the election”.
How a misleading story about Jo Swinson went viral
BBC Trending
The election has begun. And so has the online misinformation. We unpicked one story about the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.
How was it spread across social networks by an Italian in Wales, a freelance writer, a barman and a pro-Brexit campaign? Find out here
Bridgen apologises for Rees-Mogg comments
The fallout from Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments about Grenfell Tower continues this morning.
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has apologised "unreservedly" for his defence of Mr Rees-Mogg.
He had told the BBC yesterday that Mr Rees-Mogg's comments were "uncharacteristically clumsy", but added "Jacob is a leader, he's an authority figure".
"What he's actually saying is that he would have given a better decision than the authority figures who gave that advice."
Mr Bridgen tweeted this morning saying what he said was "wrong and caused a great deal of distress and offence".
Analysis: The predictably unpredictable campaign
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The day before the election campaign starts in earnest, a bucket of cold, hard reality was chucked over any Tories around the place who thought they might be able to set the terms of the debate, or control exactly what will happen in the next six weeks.
The man in the pinstripes who charms some Brexiteers stumbled into the first hideous mistake of this election campaign.
Jacob Rees-Mogg may have apologised for his insensitive remarks about what happened at Grenfell Tower.
But it is toxic for the Tories, playing straight into familiar accusations about the party that they can't understand, and therefore cannot seek to represent, ordinary people for whom life is sometimes a struggle.
Read more from Laura
What are the papers saying?
Many of this morning's papers focus on the comments made by Jacob Rees-Mogg about the Grenfell Tower fire - suggesting it would have been "common sense" to flee a burning building - feature on the front of several papers.
The remarks - for which Mr Rees-Mogg has apologised - make the lead for two of the papers: the Guardian and the i.
See what the rest of the papers are saying here
What's happening today?
Boris Johnson will visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark the start of the five-week election period.
Later on, he will launch the Conservatives’ campaign, promising he can "get Brexit done".
Meanwhile, in a speech Jeremy Corbyn will pledge "real change" under Labour.
Elsewhere:
Good morning
It may feel like campaigning in the general election had already begun, but today marks the official start after Parliament was formally shut down just after midnight.
That means all MPs revert to being members of the public. Government ministers keep their posts.
The dissolution ended the shortest parliamentary session in just over 70 years, with the Commons having met for only 19 days since the state opening on 14 October.