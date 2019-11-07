BBC Copyright: BBC

Polling day is five weeks away, but you can only confront the big question - who do I vote for? - once you have navigated the basics, such as registering to vote.

For students, there's often an extra layer of complexity, as many divide their lives between home and university.

We've been answering questions sent to us by under 25-year-olds, such as:

As a student, do I register to vote at my permanent address or my term-time address?

To be eligible to vote, you need to register at least 12 working days before a general election takes place. This means the deadline to register for the 2019 election is Tuesday 26 November.

While voting multiple times is a criminal offence, students can be registered to vote at both their home address and their university address. You must be registered in the area where you will be on the day of the vote, if you are planning to cast your ballot in person.

If you want to vote in an area where you are registered but won't be living, you can arrange to vote by post. Alternatively, you can vote by proxy, which means asking somebody else to cast your vote for you.

