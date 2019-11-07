Live
Latest on the general election campaign trail
Labour and Tories to unveil economic plans | Lib Dems, Greens and Plaid agree pact | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote
By Katie Wright and Paul Gribben
Your questions answered
Polling day is five weeks away, but you can only confront the big question - who do I vote for? - once you have navigated the basics, such as registering to vote.
For students, there's often an extra layer of complexity, as many divide their lives between home and university.
We've been answering questions sent to us by under 25-year-olds, such as:
As a student, do I register to vote at my permanent address or my term-time address?
To be eligible to vote, you need to register at least 12 working days before a general election takes place. This means the deadline to register for the 2019 election is Tuesday 26 November.
While voting multiple times is a criminal offence, students can be registered to vote at both their home address and their university address. You must be registered in the area where you will be on the day of the vote, if you are planning to cast your ballot in person.
If you want to vote in an area where you are registered but won't be living, you can arrange to vote by post. Alternatively, you can vote by proxy, which means asking somebody else to cast your vote for you.
Read more questions here
Lib Dems: Alliance 'a new style of politics'
The president of the Liberal Democrats, Baroness Brinton, says the alliance between her party, the Greens and Plaid Cymru in 60 seats is "in order to ensure there are more Remain MPs in parliament to stop Brexit”.
She says: "One of the reasons we are having this election is that parliament is completely divided and the country is completely divided.
"We know there are many, many millions of people who want to be able to vote for a Remain MP and we're glad to come together, in a different style of politics, to help make that happen."
Papers: Tom Watson's 'shock' resignation
Many newspapers lead on Tom Watson's announcement that he is stepping down as Labour's deputy leader and not standing in next month's election.
The Daily Mail calls it a "calamity" for the party and an embarrassing start to Jeremy Corbyn's campaign.
The Guardian says that with his deputy's departure, Mr Corbyn has "strengthened his grip" on Labour.
Read what else the papers say here
Will this be a Brexit election?
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
The UK will go to the polls next month because of disagreements in the House of Commons about Brexit.
But to what extent will the country's exit from the EU be at the forefront of voters' minds? And will the outcome give us a clear indication of what most voters next want to happen about Brexit?
Here are three ways we can address this question.
What's happening today?
On another busy day of campaigning, Thursday will see the parties turn their attention turns towards the economy.
Here are some of the things to look out for:
Good morning
It's officially day two of the general election campaign - and we've already had one cabinet minister and one deputy leader stand down.
Here are some of the key events of an eventful first day: