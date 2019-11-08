BBC Copyright: BBC Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami Chakrabarti on the Andrew Marr Show earlier this year Image caption: Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami Chakrabarti on the Andrew Marr Show earlier this year

Labour is setting out its policies for women in the workplace today, including a promise to increase the length of statutory maternity pay and to set up a body with powers to fine firms failing to report gender pay gaps.

Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami Chakrabarti says Labour's plans are "perhaps the most radical offer to women in 50 years".

Business lobby group the CBI says it supports the extension of statutory maternity pay to 12 months, but expressed concerns that some of Labour's proposals were "bureaucratic to the point of being ineffective and unaffordable".

Responding, Baroness Chakrabarti tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “There will be time, I believe, to work with businesses and the trade unions going forward to make sure people are comfortable with the detail and we can make these policies work in practice.”

