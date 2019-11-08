Labour promises 'radical offer' to women in the workplace
Labour is setting out its policies for women in the workplace today, including a promise to increase the length of statutory maternity pay and to set up a body with powers to fine firms failing to report gender pay gaps.
Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami Chakrabarti says Labour's plans are "perhaps the most radical offer to women in 50 years".
Business lobby group the CBI says it supports the extension of statutory maternity pay to 12 months, but expressed concerns that some of Labour's proposals were "bureaucratic to the point of being ineffective and unaffordable".
Responding, Baroness Chakrabarti tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “There will be time, I believe, to work with
businesses and the trade unions going forward to make sure people are
comfortable with the detail and we can make these policies work in practice.”
The election losers who come back for more
Alice Evans
BBC News
While many people will groan at the prospect of another general election, there are others for whom the poll affords another fleeting moment in the spotlight.
So who are the people who stand as candidates again and again, but never get elected?
Watch: How do I register to vote?
What the papers say
Many newspapers react to yesterday’s comments from two former Labour MPs who have made outspoken attacks on the Labour leader.
"Corbyn in Crisis" is the headline in the Daily Mail after both Ian Austin and John Woodcock said Mr Corbyn was not fit to be prime minister.
The Daily Telegraph describes it as "an extraordinary intervention" and pictures the two rebels in front of a billboard that calls Mr Corbyn a "disgrace" to his party and the country.
The election promises to boost the economy by both Labour and the Conservatives also get plenty of coverage.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the general election campaign.
After yesterday’s focus on the economy, the parties will be setting out some of their policies in other areas.
Here’s what we’re expecting today: