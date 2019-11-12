Live
Farage says Tory candidates should make way
Tories in fresh attack on Labour spending plans | Labour promises free jobs retraining | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Tories in fresh attack on Labour spending plans | Labour promises free jobs retraining | A really simple guide to the election | How to register to vote | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
By Victoria King, Katie Wright and Joseph Lee
All times stated are UK
Leaked report on future of HS2
After entering No 10, Boris Johnson ordered a review of the HS2 rail project to determine whether it should go ahead in the face of ballooning costs and delays.
The project aso faces opposition over environmental damage and disruption to rural areas.
Well, according to a leaked report published in The Times this morning, the review will recommend the government commits to building the full high-speed rail line, despite the problems.
According to the Times, the review says cities in the north and midlands will benefit more than London from the 250mph railway, and that there are no other projects which are ready to provide similar extra rail capacity.
Without it, "large ticket price rises" would be needed to discourage peak time travel, the review says.
But it acknowledges that the first phase of procurement has been a failure and that the rise in costs mean the benefit to the taxpayer is substantially reduced.
The government wanted to put off having to say anything definitive about the project this side of the election, so it remains to be seen whether this leak will increase pressure on ministers to make their feelings clearer sooner.
Sunak: Tory spending will be 'responsible'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak continues the Conservatives attack on Labour's spending plans, saying the cost of a Jeremy Corbyn government would be “an enormous sum of money” which would leave taxpayers with additional tax bill of £2,400 every year.
Labour has yet to publish its election manifesto but the Tories have claimed there is a "black hole" in its economic policies.
However, Mr Sunak refused to give a total sum for how much a government under Boris Johnson would spend.
He said: "We’ve been very clear about our responsible approach to economic management. We will not borrow for day-to-day spending."
He added that their long term investment would be "controlled and responsible" and would reduce debt, whereas he says under Labour it would "spiral".
Read more on the story - and the caveats you need to be aware of around those figures - here.
Would you be fooled by this Johnson-Corbyn video?
A "deepfake" video has been made where the PM and Labour leader appear to endorse one another in the election.
The video, by research organisation Future Advocacy, used Artificial Intelligence and an impressionist to make the candidates' clips appear as real as possible.
It's an attempt to show the potential for online manipulation to undermine democracy.
What do you want to know about the election?
We'd like to hear the questions you have ahead of the election on 12 December.
You can submit them here and also read some of those we've already answered - everything from "how do I know if I'm registered to vote?" to "will voting affect my credit score?"
Russia report 'still being vetted', says chief secretary
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, says the government has not yet published a parliamentary select committee report on alleged Russian meddling in British politics because of following necessary procedures.
The report has formal security clearance, but it will not be released until after the 12 December election - something that has been called "shameful" by the former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
But Mr Sunak said: “The standard process for reports like this is they have to go through an appropriate period of vetting due to the sensitive nature of the information they contain.”
He says he was told by people who carry out the vetting that it can take "several weeks".
Brexit, buses and food banks
The view from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, home of today's BBC election focus
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
Labour is ingrained in this area but it is clinging on. The Conservatives have never had an MP here, but the threat is real this time.
Brexit is an issue. People voted for Brexit and they don't, perhaps, think Labour's offer is clear enough.
But equally, people want investment in their schools and there's a big issue with the local hospital and services disappearing.
They also want investment in buses, roads and trains, and there's been a big rise in the number of food banks in the area.
The parties get a sense they will have to offer more than Brexit to attract voters.
'It's funny where you meet your friends!'
Many of the BBC's programmes are broadcasting from Bishop Auckland today as we focus on voters in the County Durham constituency with a month to go until the general election.
BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin and Carol Kirkwood were wrapped up for a chilly morning earlier and BBC 5 Live's breakfast show presenter Nicky Campbell has been enjoying the Auckland Castle library.
Trump influence is 'wild conspiracy theory' - Farage
BBC Breakfast
A bit more from Nigel Farage, who denies his decision-making has been influenced by the US President.
The Brexit Party leader says his reaction to the claim that Donald Trump is "pulling the strings" - a favourite attack line from Labour, the SNP and others - is to "laugh".
It's a "wild conspiracy theory", he adds.
But he says he has been offered a peerage or a safe Conservative seat by "someone close to Downing Street" several times since 2005. The Conservatives have denied this claim.
He says he is not in politics for "rank, title or position", but the Conservative refusal to support the Brexit Party in Labour areas shows they "care more about themselves that they do about Brexit or the country".
What is tactical voting?
There's a lot of talk about political pacts, tactical voting and other strategies at this election, but what is tactical voting? Is it allowed, how does it work and will it make any difference?
We answer all those questions and more here.
Lib Dem candidate steps down in tweets row
The Liberal Democrat candidate for Thurrock in Essex has stood down after being accused of posting racist and homophobic tweets 10 years ago.
Screenshots purporting to show Kevin McNamara social media comments have been circulating, prompting his resignation.
The tweets are said to have been posted in 2009 and 2010 and allegedly include racist and homophobic language.
Mr McNamara said: "These words are deeply offensive and I apologise profusely to everybody that I have offended with these tweets.
A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: "A disciplinary process has been instigated."
The case in the latest in a series involving candidates from different parties who've come under scrutiny for their social media history.
Labour promising free jobs retraining for adults
Back for a moment to the latest policy announcements. We don't have manifestos from the parties yet, but they're still dripping out some of their ideas.
The focus for Labour's campaign today is adult education. They are promising adults in England free access to retraining to help their job chances and to tackle skills shortage as part of a £3bn plan.
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner wants to "throw open the door" to adults wanting to learn new skills.
It comes a day after the Lib Dems promised a £10,000 training grant for each adult, which it calls a "skills wallet".
With concerns about automation threatening jobs and warnings from employers about a lack of skilled staff, the political parties are setting out their stall for adult education and retraining. Read the full story here
Tories should stand aside in Labour seats, says Farage
BBC Breakfast
The Brexit Party leader says his decision was in part motivated by the realisation that in parts of the country his candidates would take votes away from Conservatives and let Liberal Democrats into office instead.
That would lead to another referendum which would be "a disaster for our country".
"I put country before party to stop second referendum," he says.
This act of electoral generosity should be rewarded, he insists.
Mr Farage says he is "disappointed but not surprised" by complaints that standing against the Conservatives in Labour-held marginal seats could prevent the Tories from making gains.
"I’ve just gifted the Conservative Party nearly two dozen seats," he says. Instead, the Tories should stand down in Labour-held constituencies, he says.
"If they believe in Leave they would stand aside in Labour areas where the Conservatives have not won in 100 years."
Farage says 'significant progress' changed his mind over Brexit deal
BBC Breakfast
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says the "significant progress" in shifting Boris Johnson's Brexit position encouraged him to stand down in Conservative-held seats.
Challenged that he had previously said the prime minister's deal was "not Brexit" he tells BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that he will not extend the transition period beyond next year and the UK will negotiate a "Canada-plus" free trade deal.
"We are going for trade, not to be part of any of the politicial institutions," he says.
But it's about more than that, he continues...
Tories on the attack but numbers problematic
The Conservatives have launched a fresh attack on what they say are Labour's "reckless" spending plans by trying to calculate the additional taxes they believe a Corbyn government would have to introduce if they win power.
Labour has yet to publish its election manifesto but the Tories have claimed there is a "black hole" in its economic policies.
Labour has dismissed the figures as "more fake news" from Tory HQ.
The reason they say more is that the Conservatives claimed over the weekend that a Labour government would increase public spending by more than £1.2tn - but there were some holes in those numbers too.
As our story explains, the Tory figures are problematic because they make assumptions about what Labour intends to spend before it has published a manifesto. They also make assumptions about how much revenue the party intends to raise.
And until the manifestos are published, it's impossible to accurately identify any spending gaps.
Trump pulling Farage's strings, says Labour's Rayner
BBC Breakfast
Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner tells BBC Breakfast that Nigel Farage's decision to stand down Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats makes the choice clearer for working class voters.
She says that the "hint of a knighthood" encouraged the Brexit Party leader to form a "hard-right coalition" with the Conservatives, with "Donald Trump pulling the strings".
Meanwhile Labour's plan to offer free retraining to help adults switch careers shows the party plans to invest in the UK's communities, she says.
The Conservatives "take skilled workers off the shelf in other countries and bring them here" whereas Labour will invest in UK workers, she says.
Asked about Conservative claims that Labour's election promises will cost £1.2tn, she promises the party will fully cost its manifesto when it launches.
"I ask all other parties to do the same," she says.
Focus on Bishop Auckland
The BBC is holding a series of outside broadcasts during the election capaign - the latest comes today from Bishop Auckland in County Durham. We'll be bringing you news and analysis and hopefully some real people - not politicians! - from there as the day goes on.
In the meantime, why not find out a bit more about the constituency - and why we've chosen to look closely at the political landscape there and why it could be important.
In a nutshell, the town voted decisively for Brexit in 2016 and has historically been a Labour stronghold, but the incumbent MP, Helen Goodman, holds a majority of just 502 votes.
Our colleague Duncan Leatherdale has been speaking to the people of Bishop Auckland - and why they won't let their mining town collapse.
Latest headlines
What's on the agenda today?
Here’s a run-down of the main headlines as you’re waking up - we’ll break them down in more detail shortly:
We'll also be hearing from the aforementioned Nigel Farage shortly who'll be appearing on BBC Breakfast - so we'll keep an ear on that for you.
A quick bit of revision...
Don't worry, there isn't a test
Before we move on to today, here are our top recommendations for a quick recap on the events of Monday.
You can watch our video which picks out all the best bits...
Or you can listen to the latest episode of Electioncast, which features a trip to the pub and lots of serious political discussion too.
Hello and morning
Morning and welcome to our coverage of all things general election. We’ll be watching all the main events of the day and attempting to make sense of them for you.
Monday’s big news was the decision by Nigel Farage to scale back - or target, depending on your interpretation - his electoral ambitions for the Brexit Party.
What’ll be making the headlines today? Stick with us and we’ll fill you in.