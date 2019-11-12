PA Media Copyright: PA Media

After entering No 10, Boris Johnson ordered a review of the HS2 rail project to determine whether it should go ahead in the face of ballooning costs and delays.

The project aso faces opposition over environmental damage and disruption to rural areas.

Well, according to a leaked report published in The Times this morning, the review will recommend the government commits to building the full high-speed rail line, despite the problems.

According to the Times, the review says cities in the north and midlands will benefit more than London from the 250mph railway, and that there are no other projects which are ready to provide similar extra rail capacity.

Without it, "large ticket price rises" would be needed to discourage peak time travel, the review says.

But it acknowledges that the first phase of procurement has been a failure and that the rise in costs mean the benefit to the taxpayer is substantially reduced.

The government wanted to put off having to say anything definitive about the project this side of the election, so it remains to be seen whether this leak will increase pressure on ministers to make their feelings clearer sooner.