The Conservatives have responded to Labour's promises by arguing that the party's plan for a shorter working week would eat into any extra funding due to the need for more staff.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it would "cripple our economy and cost the NHS billions every year".

At the Labour conference in September, shadow chancellor John McDonnell announced that the average working week in the UK would be cut to 32 hours within 10 years under a Labour government with "no loss of pay".

He said negotiations over working hours would be carried out as part of plans to roll out collective bargaining across different industries.

The Lib Dems have also responded to Labour's big NHS promise, with health spokeswoman Luciana Berger saying it "completely misses the point".

"They are ignoring the fact that Brexit is the biggest threat to the NHS."

The Lib Dems, of course, want to see Brexit cancelled altogether.