Ms Pidcock's comments on BBC Radio 4's Today programme come as the Labour Party vows to close the gender pay gap by 2030 if it wins the election.

The party wants to introduce a Worker's Protection Agency with powers to fine organisations that fail to report gender pay. It would also certify firms with more than 250 employees that were meeting gender equality criteria on recruitment, career progression, pay and work-life balance.

The Conservative Party says Labour is "over-promising" and that the pay gap - the percentage difference between average hourly earnings for men and women - is at a record low.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says firms share the Labour Party's goal but sanctions would be "adding bureaucracy".

Responding to CBI's comments, Ms Pidcock says: "I don't think it's a bureaucratic requirement to say that women should be paid the same, I think actually there are some really easy things that employers can do, and actually really good employers already do it."