The party wants to introduce a Worker's Protection Agency with powers to fine organisations that fail to report gender pay. It would also certify firms with more than 250 employees that were meeting gender equality criteria on recruitment, career progression, pay and work-life balance.
The Conservative Party says Labour is "over-promising" and that the pay gap - the percentage difference between average hourly earnings for men and women - is at a record low.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says firms share the Labour Party's goal but sanctions would be "adding bureaucracy".
Responding to CBI's comments, Ms Pidcock says: "I don't think it's a bureaucratic requirement to say that women should be paid the same, I think actually there are some really easy things that employers can do, and actually really good employers already do it."
Pidcock: Immigration targets 'arbitrary'
Immigration targets are "arbitrary", says shadow secretary for employment rights Laura Pidcock, when asked whether she would be happy for immigration to rise under a Labour government.
"We know actually that migrant labour does not undercut wages, it is exploitative bosses that seek to undermine national agreements - that's our emphasis," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Farage: Tories would rather risk losing than form a Leave alliance
The Conservative Party would rather risk losing the election than form a Leave alliance with the Brexit Party, says Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.
"There are very clearly seats in which we are the lead challenger and there are other seats in which [the Conservatives] are the lead challenger to Labour, and we could have done a deal on that basis. But the priority for the Conservative Party [is that] they do not want the Brexit Party to get seats in Parliament," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"They'd rather risk not winning the election than having a Leave majority, a Leave alliance."
His comments come after the Brexit Party announced it will not stand candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election.
Mr Farage had planned to run candidates in 600 seats after Mr Johnson rejected his offer of a Leave alliance to deliver Brexit, but came under pressure - from his own party as well as the Conservatives - not to split the pro-Brexit vote. Mr Farage said his party would focus its efforts on trying to take seats held by Labour.
Berger 'wishes' Labour had been in Remain alliance talks
Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger says she wishes Labour had been involved in the Unite to Remain alliance discussions.
Anti-Brexit parties Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party have formed an electoral pact, agreeing not to stand against each other in dozens of seats across England and Wales.
Ms Berger was asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme why her party is standing against pro-Remain Labour and independent candidates.
The Lib Dems have put up candidates against former Conservative minister David Gauke in South West Hertfordshire and Labour's Rosie Duffield in Canterbury.
"I wish that the Labour Party had been involved in the Unite to Remain discussions.They had ample opportunity to do so, they refused to engage in those talks," she says.
"We heard it from one of their most senior members that the Labour Party is not the party of Remain, and if people want to remain in this election then they have to back the Liberal Democrats."
The Conservative Party has said it will reduce "immigration overall" to the UK after Brexit if it wins the election, but Ms Pidcock claims it has "broken every single commitment" it has given on immigration.
Labour has yet to announce its policy.
Farage: Tactical voting will decide election
Mr Farage says he is not standing as a candidate because he couldn't tour the country if he were "hunkered down" in one seat.
He also tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the election will be "decided by tactical voting decisions all across the country".
Got any questions about tactical voting? Find the answers in our explainer here.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take his campaign to the South West today, as the Conservative Party promises to reduce "immigration overall" in the UK.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn continues his tour of Scotland as his party pledges to close the gender pay gap by 2030 if it wins.
Meanwhile, outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk has weighed in on the election, urging British voters not to "give up" on stopping Brexit.