Senior Labour Party figures are today meeting to finalise the party's manifesto.

The clause five meeting - named after a clause in the party rules that sets out the process for agreeing the manifesto - is intended to translate motions agreed by members at the party conference and pledges into firm policy to put before voters.

Most of the manifesto will have been thrashed out beforehand by party officials. But what are the likely sticking points?

BBC political correspondent John Owen tells the Today Programme that one of these is free movement.

The party conference committed to maintaining and expanding the right of people to freely travel between the UK and EU. But it's unclear as to whether that pledge will actually make it into the manifesto.

On Brexit, we know the party intends to renegotiate a new deal with the EU and put it to the public in another referendum, with the option to Remain.

But there is some pressure within the party to commit to a more explicit pro-Remain position.

One other issue that could be up for discussion is providing extra support to Waspi women - referring to the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign. They are women born in the 1950s who discovered they had to wait years longer to retire than they had expected because of changes in state pension rules.