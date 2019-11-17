Despite many politicians, political commentators, analysts and journalists (including me) saying this is one of the most important elections since World War Two, one can't help feeling it just hasn't caught fire yet.

It could be because the weather's been rubbish, because people aren't inspired by the choices, or perhaps because there are still four weeks to go to the 12 December general election. Whatever the reason, this campaign has yet to burst into life.

None of which is to say lots hasn't been happening: Candidates have been knocking on doors; party leaders are touring the country and millions of people are receiving targeted political ads, via Facebook and other social media.

Read the analysis of the week's campaigning