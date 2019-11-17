The week in campaigning: floods, heckles and electoral pacts
Rob Watson
BBC political correspondent
Despite many politicians, political commentators, analysts and journalists (including me) saying this is one of the most important elections since World War Two, one can't help feeling it just hasn't caught fire yet.
It could be because the weather's been rubbish, because people aren't inspired by the choices, or perhaps because there are still four weeks to go to the 12 December general election. Whatever the reason, this campaign has yet to burst into life.
None of which is to say lots hasn't been happening: Candidates have been knocking on doors; party leaders are touring the country and millions of people are receiving targeted political ads, via Facebook and other social media.
Just because it’s Sunday it doesn't mean the parties are taking a day of
rest. There’s a fresh round of policy announcements this morning.
First off, Labour is planning to offer free dental checks in England,
saying it’s the “first step” to making all dentistry free at the point of use.
(Health care is devolved, with only Scotland so far offering free check-ups.)
The party says the £450m-a-year policy is needed because many people can't afford regular care, and end up at A&E needing emergency dental treatment.
Leading dentists have welcomed the move but say staff
shortages also need to be addressed.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
The week in campaigning: floods, heckles and electoral pacts
Rob Watson
BBC political correspondent
Despite many politicians, political commentators, analysts and journalists (including me) saying this is one of the most important elections since World War Two, one can't help feeling it just hasn't caught fire yet.
It could be because the weather's been rubbish, because people aren't inspired by the choices, or perhaps because there are still four weeks to go to the 12 December general election. Whatever the reason, this campaign has yet to burst into life.
None of which is to say lots hasn't been happening: Candidates have been knocking on doors; party leaders are touring the country and millions of people are receiving targeted political ads, via Facebook and other social media.
Read the analysis of the week's campaigning
Tories reveal details of immigration plan
And the Conservatives are talking about immigration, unveiling their plans for the system after Brexit.
They say it will mean people from the EU and other countries will be treated equally in future, so the UK can attract the “brightest and best”.
But they also intend to charge immigrants more to use the NHS and to introduce new rules on claiming benefits.
The Lib Dems are pledging a “fair, effective immigration system”, with plans to resettle 10,000 unaccompanied refugee children.
Labour is expected to detail its immigration plans in its manifesto on Thursday.
Read the full story
Free dental checks pledge from Labour
Just because it’s Sunday it doesn't mean the parties are taking a day of rest. There’s a fresh round of policy announcements this morning.
First off, Labour is planning to offer free dental checks in England, saying it’s the “first step” to making all dentistry free at the point of use. (Health care is devolved, with only Scotland so far offering free check-ups.)
The party says the £450m-a-year policy is needed because many people can't afford regular care, and end up at A&E needing emergency dental treatment.
Leading dentists have welcomed the move but say staff shortages also need to be addressed.
Read the full story
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today’s general election live page. We’ll be bringing you coverage of this morning’s big political interviews as well as all the other developments in the campaign.
On Sky News from 08:30 GMT, Sophy Ridge will be grilling Conservative Security Minister Brandon Lewis, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth, and Green Party co-leader Sian Berry.
And on BBC One at 09:00 there’s an extended Andrew Marr Show, featuring Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.