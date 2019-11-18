Camera man at Westminster
Live

Latest from the election campaign trail

By Victoria King and Katie Wright

  1. Gardiner: Labour policies will 'transform business in this country'

    BBC Breakfast

    Barry Gardiner
    When Jeremy Corbyn stands before the CBI later he might have some strong words from the organisation's chief ringing in his ears.

    Dame Carolyn Fairbairn told Sky News on Sunday there was "real concern" Labour's policies "could crack the foundations of the economy".

    The party's shadow international trade secretary, Barry Gardiner, was asked about those remarks on BBC Breakfast a short time ago.

    Mr Gardiner replied that he was sure Mr Corbyn would reassure them in his speech later.

    He said the party had been listening "very carefully" to businesses and they were "fed up with the failing infrastructure" in the UK.

    "Things aren't working as they should," he said.

    He insisted Labour's investment proposals for infrastructure and broadband would "transform business in this country".

    Labour has promised to give every home and business in the UK free full-fibre broadband by 2030, if it wins the general election.

    The party would nationalise part of BT to deliver the policy and introduce a tax on tech giants to help pay for it.

    Read more about Labour's economic plan here.

  3. What pledges will party leaders make to business?

    An apprentice
    As we said, the focus for Monday's general election campaigning is business, with Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson all making speeches in London at the Confederation of British Industry's conference. The CBI is the UK's largest business lobby group.

    • Mr Corbyn will set out Labour's plans for 320,000 apprenticeships in England.
    • The plan would see apprentices trained in jobs such as construction, manufacturing and design within renewable energy, transport, sustainable agriculture and forestry, in Labour's first term in office.
    • Mr Johnson will announce policies to help businesses "make the most of Brexit", including a review of business rates in England, with the aim of bringing the overall burden of the tax down
    • The Conservatives also say they plan a cut in National Insurance contributions for employers.
    • Ms Swinson will say the Lib Dems are the "natural party of business" because they want to cancel Brexit.
    • She is also expected to attack the other two parties' plans to spend on big infrastructure projects.

    For more detail, our full story is here.

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to the start of another week of general election campaigning. We’ll be watching all the main events of the day, which will include speeches from the leaders of the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

    Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson will all attempt to woo the UK's business community when they make appearances at the CBI's annual conference.

    The Lib Dems and SNP will also take their legal challenge to the High Court over their exclusion from ITV's general election debate.

    Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest updates.

