PM and Corbyn to go head-to-head in TV debate
By John Hand and Ella Wills
All times stated are UK
McDonnell: 'Grotesque levels of inequality' in UK
Chancellor John McDonnell tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there are "grotesque levels of inequality in this country".
He says that needs to be tackled and that is "the main thrust of Labour going into government".
"We want to create a society where everybody has a decent quality of life," he says.
"I’m saying £100bn has been given away in cuts in capital gains tax, cuts to inheritance tax and again cuts to income tax at the highest level."
Find out more about Labour's economic plan
Bartley: 'We must make our future secure'
Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, says the party's election manifesto proposals are "very much about remaining in the EU and transforming the country by getting to that net zero target by 2030".
"When we are facing an existential threat, we don't hold back," he says. "If the climate were a bank, we would have bailed it out by now.
"We need to take the necessary action to improve everyone's life as well as making our future secure for everyone."
Coming up on Today
Lib Dems' front-bench doctor speaks out on NHS
Lib Dem justice spokesman Dr Phillip Lee has been on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning - but rather than speaking abut justice issues, he has been drawing on his particular expertise to discuss the NHS and his his party's stance on it.
Dr Lee, who has worked in a range of hospital and still works part-time as a GP, sounded a warning that the staffing crisis in the NHS will "get worse" if Brexit goes ahead.
He said: "We can see that there is a clear staffing crisis in the NHS and this is being exacerbated by the prospect of Brexit."
"In my own professional experience I meet many doctors over the years who are trained in the EU and indeed nursing staff and I think if we proceed with Brexit, the staffing crisis will get worse."
When are the other debates?
So we know that ITV get first crack at TV debates in this year's election campaign tonight at 8pm but when are the other debates?
The BBC has announced it will broadcast several election debate programmes:
Sky News has also proposed a debate between Mr Johnson, Mr Corbyn and Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson, to take place on 28 November.
ITV has said it will hold a live interview-based programme alongside the head-to-head debate between Mr Johnson and My Corbyn tonight, to allow other parties to comment.
It has also said it will hold another multi-party debate ahead of the 12 December poll.
On set ahead of the debate
The BBC's Tim Muffett has been on set - where the neon is up and running - ahead of tonight's TV debate.
In addition to opting for the opening statement, Jeremy Corbyn has also chosen to stand at the podium on the left-hand side of the above image.
Boris Johnson will take the right.
There's seats for around 200 audience members in the studio, but the party leaders won't be roaming the stage to take questions from anyone.
They will be staying behind their podiums throughout the debate, moderated by Julie Etchingham.
Who gets the last word?
It's all down to the luck of the draw
One thing we already know about the debate is the order in which the two men will speak.
Lots were drawn and that has decided that Jeremy Corbyn will make the opening statement in tonight's debate.
But it also means that once the questions are over and the two men make their closing statements, it will be the prime minister who gets the opportunity to speak last before the credits roll.
What's the latest?
Good morning, welcome to our live election coverage.
There's still more than 12 hours to go until this evening's televised debate, which will be staged at the MediaCityUK studios in Salford.
So with time to kill, why don't we run through the morning's other political stories:
Head-to-head
Head-to-head. Face-off. One-on-one. PM v challenger. Johnson v Corbyn.
Tonight at 8pm is the moment when the election campaign really kicks into gear for many people with the first live televised debate.
The two leaders will appear in an hour-long show screened live on ITV.
And it will just be those two protagonists after the Liberal Democrats and the SNP saw their legal challenge rejected by the High Court.