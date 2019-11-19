Chancellor John McDonnell tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there are "grotesque levels of inequality in this country".

He says that needs to be tackled and that is "the main thrust of Labour going into government".

"We want to create a society where everybody has a decent quality of life," he says.

"I’m saying £100bn has been given away in cuts in capital gains tax, cuts to inheritance tax and again cuts to income tax at the highest level."

