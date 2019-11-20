Live
Reaction after Johnson and Corbyn go head-to-head
By Ella Wills and Joseph Cassidy
All times stated are UK
'First TV debate not a game-changer'
In her initial take on the debate, written last night, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuennsberg says there was "a lot of huffing and puffing" and "a lot of over-eager attempts to land and repeat their stock lines".
"But the first head-to-head clash between the two men who could be the next prime minister did not transform the landscape of this election.
"Neither man seem to have made a meaningful mistake. Nor did either of them appear to have a breakthrough moment."
Laura's now on BBC Breakfast talking about the debate and more specifically that Twitter row about factcheckUK.
Layla Moran: 'Debate was missing Remain voice'
And ahead of that manifesto launch, the Liberal Democrats' candidate for Oxford West and Abingdon, Layla Moran, is on BBC Breakfast.
She says that she was "distinctly underwhelmed" by the ITV leaders' debate, as it lacked a third voice she feels was important to hear.
She says: "We saw two tired old parties talking about how they were going to carry through Brexit and I think the Remain voice was missing.
"The debate was so much the poorer for not including Jo Swinson to represent those Remainers out there.
"On the one hand we had Jeremy Corbyn he couldn't say where he stood [on Brexit], then on the other we had Boris Johnson. who as we know has a casual handling of the truth.
"I think the most shocking thing was the changing of the Twitter handle of CCHQ Press. It was utterly outrageous."
There is news beyond the debate
After last night's TV action, politics is definitely not resting in its corner today.
The big development of the day is likely to come when the Liberal Democrats launch their manifesto and outline exactly what they would do if they were to wrest power away from the Conservatives and Labour.
We're expecting full details from 13:00 GMT but the party has already outlined its proposal to recruit 20,000 more teachers in England and spend an extra £10bn a year on schools.
The anti-Brexit party says £10bn will be taken from what they claim will be a £50bn "Remain bonus" from staying in the EU to increase school funding.
No-one gives a toss about social media row, says Raab
When asked if the decision to rebrand Conservative press office Twitter account as "factcheckUK" was a mistake - and whether it was likely to be repeated - Mr Raab says: "I think it's the cut and thrust of the debate, and frankly when you're in the Conservatives' position, everyone likes to have a go at the Tories, we should be rebutting the nonsense that's put out about us."
He adds that when he speaks to voters about the issues of the day, he finds that no-ones care about such infighting between the parties.
"No-one gives a toss about the social media cut-and-thrust, what they care about is the substance of the issues."
Raab defends 'factcheckUK'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells BBC Breakfast that the Tories' factcheckUK tactic was introduced last night as a "really good instant rebuttal" after they learned lessons from the last election campaign.
As presenter Louise Minchin presses him on Twitter's criticism, he says: "We want to make it clear that we’re holding Labour to account for the nonsense that they systematically and serially put out in relation to the Conservatives
"Voters will make, of the competing claims, as they do in any election, what they will. What we’re not going to do is have this nonsense that the NHS is up for sale put about by Labour."
Corbyn and Johnson fact-checked
Reality Check
That's not to be confused with BBC Reality Check's analysis of the debate...
The team has fact-checked various claims made by Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson during the hour-long show.
The pair clashed on issues including DUP support for the PM's Brexit deal, new hospitals and police officers, and whether Mr Johnson's deal would put a trade border down the Irish Sea.
Tories criticised for renaming Twitter profile 'factcheckUK'
As the leaders debate was ongoing, a row broke out on Twitter over one of the Conservative Party's accounts on the social networking site.
Twitter has said the Tories misled the public when it rebranded the @CCHQPress account - the Tory press office - "factcheckUK". Fact-checking organisation Full Fact labelled it "inappropriate and misleading".
Twitter said it would take "decisive corrective action" if a similar stunt was attempted again.
But the firm does not appear to have taken any action over this particular incident.
After the debate, the account reverted to its original branding.
Seconds out - relive the debate in three minutes
Welcome back to our live coverage of the campaign trail.
First, let's recap quickly on the key points from last night's debate.
Here's the highlights in three minutes, which is incidentally the same length of time as a round of boxing (one of yesterday's main themes).
Be warned - it includes the two leaders' ideas of what they would get each other for Christmas...
The morning after the night before
It was the first big square-up between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn - but did it pack a punch and were there any knockout blows?
Last night the leaders fought it out in the first TV debate of the election campaign, clashing over Brexit, the NHS, trust and leadership, and the Royal Family.
The ITV programme saw a dash of anger, while both leaders found themselves subjected to laughter from the studio audience during some of their answers.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said it was not clear that either man had won or lost the debate but it was striking how ready the audience members were to laugh openly at their statements.
A snap YouGov poll suggested the viewing public was evenly split on who had won the debate, "with most Labour voters thinking Jeremy Corbyn won, most Conservative voters thinking Boris Johnson won".
