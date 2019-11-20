In her initial take on the debate, written last night, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuennsberg says there was "a lot of huffing and puffing" and "a lot of over-eager attempts to land and repeat their stock lines".

"But the first head-to-head clash between the two men who could be the next prime minister did not transform the landscape of this election.

"Neither man seem to have made a meaningful mistake. Nor did either of them appear to have a breakthrough moment."

Read her take in full.

Laura's now on BBC Breakfast talking about the debate and more specifically that Twitter row about factcheckUK.