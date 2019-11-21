Live
Latest as Labour set to launch manifesto
By Becky Morton, Francesca Gillett and Joseph Cassidy
Prince Andrew interview 'pretty shocking' - Rayner
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner says it is "right" that the Duke of York is stepping down from royal duties over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Referring to his interview on the subject with BBC Newsnight, Ms Rayner tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It was pretty shocking that he seemed to be so disconnected from the victims."
Asked what Jeremy Corbyn meant when he said the monarchy "needs improvement" during an ITV election debate, Ms Rayner says: “The main point that Jeremy is making is those that are powerful at the moment at the top, who get away with things without any accountability – that has to stop. Everyone has to be accountable and nobody is above the law.”
Asked whether Prince Andrew should voluntarily make a sworn statement on Epstein to US investigators, she says the prince should do "everything he can" to ensure "justice is done" for Epstein's victims.
We will not prop up Corbyn or Johnson - Lib Dem Brexit spokesman
BBC Breakfast
Yesterday, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson admitted it would be a "big step" for her to become prime minister after December's election, given current opinion polls - despite previously insisting that is her aim.
However, speaking to BBC Breakfast, the party's Brexit spokesman Tom Brake, insists they are still fighting to get as many Lib Dems elected as possible.
"We know that from the general election campaign in 2017, the lead that the Conservatives had during that campaign evaporated and what we are doing is we are fighting very hard, particularly in Conservative seats to take seats from Boris Johnson's Conservatives," he says.
"We know that we’re best placed to do that – there’s no evidence that Labour can."
He also insists the Lib Dems will "in no circumstances" prop up either a Boris Johnson or a Jeremy Corbyn government - despite the party's deputy leader suggesting yesterday that the Lib Dems would support other parties, if they agreed to another EU referendum.
Tories 'taking very different approach' on housing
BBC Breakfast
BBC correspondent Jessica Parker has been taking a look at the Conservatives' pledges so far.
Responding to today's news that the Tories are promising an extra £5bn for social care over the course of a Parliament, our correspondent says: "Like housing, social care is a real difficulty for successive governments - especially over recent years as we've seen a rise in the elderly population."
She adds that like Labour, the Tories have also been talking about their housing plans but "taking a very different approach" to the opposition.
While Labour wants the state to get heavily involved in building those houses, the Tories are "much more inclined to work with the private sector", she says.
We don't yet know when the Conservative manifesto will be published - but it's rumoured for Sunday.
Tory manifesto to promise £5bn extra social care
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The Tory manifesto will promise an extra £5bn for social care, paid as £1bn per year to plug gaps in the current system, sources have confirmed.
The Tories are expected to suggest that reform of the social care system should be decided on a cross-party basis but the starting principle should be that no one should have to sell their home to pay for care.
Will manifesto give Labour a push in the polls?
BBC Breakfast
Political correspondent Iain Watson, in Birmingham to cover the manifesto launch, says Jeremy Corbyn - who is currently lagging behind the Conservatives in the polls - believes today's manifesto "might now be able to turn the polls around".
"Back in 2017, he credited the manifesto then with restoring his flagging fortunes," says our correspondent - and adds that Mr Corbyn is hoping the same could happen this time.
Labour says it will be the most radical manifesto they've had in post-war Labour history, adds Mr Watson.
So far this morning, the party is drawing attention towards its housing policy contained in the manifesto - which is the most ambitious programme of council house building since the 1970s, he says.
Labour plans are 'deliverable', insists Rayner
Angela Rayner is now being interviewed by Mishal Husain on Today.
Pressed on whether Labour can actually afford all the promises they are making today, she says: "It is absolutely deliverable in a five-year Parliament."
We will bring you the other best lines from the interview as it continues.
Labour figures head to manifesto launch
The party will unveil its manifesto in Birmingham later this morning.
Rayner says Labour's house-building will be 'transformative'
As we said, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner is coming up on Today shortly.
She's already been interviewed on BBC Breakfast, where she set out Labour's plans to build 100,000 new council homes a year by 2024.
Speaking earlier, Ms Rayner said her party's social housing pledges are the "transformative programme" that the country needs.
On where the homes will be built, she said: "We've got to make sure that obviously brownfield is really important, we've got to get that land back up to scratch to make sure we can use that, and the public sector has a lot of land still that has not been utilised.
"To make sure that happens we'll protect our greenbelts because the important thing about our house-building programme is not just how many units we build, but that actually we build communities again."
You can read more about Labour's and the Tories' housing pledges here.
Is it even worth voting? Look at this map...
The reasons for not bothering the ballot box with your presence vary - cynicism, feeling powerless, feeling uninformed, or even being one of the Celtic or Arsenal fans who will be occupied by Europa League trips to Romania and Belgium on election day.
But the BBC's Daniel Wainwright has been crunching the figures and found that, based on the results in 2017, there were 551 constituencies where the number of non-voters was bigger than the gap the winning candidate had over his or her nearest rival.
The purple bits in this map show the areas where those non-voters really could have changed the outcome.
And you can read Daniel's full piece here.
What are the other parties saying?
The Conservatives are also focusing on housing today, with a promise to deliver a million homes in the next five years, as well as policies to help first-time buyers.
Meanwhile the Lib Dems' deputy leader Sir Ed Davey has said his party can stop Boris Johnson from winning the general election - and, through this, prevent Brexit from happening.
However, he also suggested the Lib Dems would support a minority government - if they agreed to another EU referendum.
What do we already know about Labour's plans?
The focus today is on Labour, with the party promising "radical" plans to transform the country in its manifesto.
It is expected to include a windfall tax on oil companies as part of plans for a low carbon, green economy, as well as a promise to build 100,000 new council homes a year by 2024.
Labour's Brexit plan, including for another referendum to give voters "a final say", will also be set out.
Other polices expected to be confirmed at the launch are:
You can read more about Labour's manifesto pledges here.
Today's timings
Welcome to our live coverage of the latest news from the campaign trail.
The main event today is the launch of Labour’s manifesto, with leader Jeremy Cobyn speaking in Birmingham - we’re expecting that at around 11am.
But first, we’ll hear from the party’s shadow education secretary, Angela Rayner, who is appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme in about 40 minutes.
For the Conservatives, Chancellor Sajid Javid will be on the programme about 20 minutes later, explaining how his party's campaign will focus on housing today.
A man - and his plan
This man is hoping to win the keys to Downing Street in three weeks' time - and put Labour in power for the first time in nine years.
This morning, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will reveal exactly how he and his candidates aim to win over the voters on 12 December.