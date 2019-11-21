Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner says it is "right" that the Duke of York is stepping down from royal duties over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Referring to his interview on the subject with BBC Newsnight, Ms Rayner tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It was pretty shocking that he seemed to be so disconnected from the victims."

Asked what Jeremy Corbyn meant when he said the monarchy "needs improvement" during an ITV election debate, Ms Rayner says: “The main point that Jeremy is making is those that are powerful at the moment at the top, who get away with things without any accountability – that has to stop. Everyone has to be accountable and nobody is above the law.”

Asked whether Prince Andrew should voluntarily make a sworn statement on Epstein to US investigators, she says the prince should do "everything he can" to ensure "justice is done" for Epstein's victims.