  1. What's happening today?

    Away from last night’s programme, several party leaders are out campaigning today.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to focus on workers' rights and taxation of businesses.

    He'll then launch Labour's youth manifesto at a rally for young people.

    Meanwhile, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will visit the Design Museum in Kensington, west London, to talk about her party's plans for innovation and technology.

    Elsewhere, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon will be campaigning in Leven, Fife, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be in Hartlepool with Richard Tice - the party's candidate for the constituency.

  3. Good morning

    Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson
    Copyright: BBC

    The big news from last night’s BBC Question Time leaders’ special was Jeremy Corbyn saying he would remain neutral in a future Brexit referendum if Labour wins power.

    But party leaders Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson also faced questions from the audience on issues including Scottish independence, austerity and trust in politicians.

    We’ll bring you the latest reaction and analysis as well as all the other news from the campaign trail.

