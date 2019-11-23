Away from last night’s programme, several party leaders are out campaigning today.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to focus on workers' rights and taxation of businesses.

He'll then launch Labour's youth manifesto at a rally for young people.

Meanwhile, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will visit the Design Museum in Kensington, west London, to talk about her party's plans for innovation and technology.

Elsewhere, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon will be campaigning in Leven, Fife, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be in Hartlepool with Richard Tice - the party's candidate for the constituency.