Boris Johnson's pitch to the voters will feel similar to the pitch he's been making since he became prime minister.

Deliver Brexit - and the country can focus on domestic priorities.

Today we'll see in detail what Mr Johnson's priorities are - but we already know there will be more money for the health service, for extra police and for schools.

There will also be pensioner-friendly policies like keeping the triple lock, winter fuel payments and free bus passes for the elderly.

Add into the mix cash for childcare support, fixing potholes and a skills fund and it's clear the Tories are loosening the purse strings.

The party says the manifesto will be fully costed.

But it's already removed one way of raising extra funds to pay for its pledges - by promising not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT under a Conservative government.