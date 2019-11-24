Build-up to Conservative manifesto launch
By Becky Morton and Matt Cannon
Tories loosen purse strings - but how much is inside?
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
Boris Johnson's pitch to the voters will feel similar to the pitch he's been making since he became prime minister.
Deliver Brexit - and the country can focus on domestic priorities.
Today we'll see in detail what Mr Johnson's priorities are - but we already know there will be more money for the health service, for extra police and for schools.
There will also be pensioner-friendly policies like keeping the triple lock, winter fuel payments and free bus passes for the elderly.
Add into the mix cash for childcare support, fixing potholes and a skills fund and it's clear the Tories are loosening the purse strings.
The party says the manifesto will be fully costed.
But it's already removed one way of raising extra funds to pay for its pledges - by promising not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT under a Conservative government.
The Conservatives are launching their election manifesto, with a headline promise to “get Brexit done” by the end of January and bring back the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before Christmas.
Other pledges include a “triple tax lock” – a promise not to raise income tax, national insurance contributions or VAT.
Meanwhile, Labour is promising compensation to more than three million women who lost out on years of state pension payments when their retirement age was raised. Read the full story here.
What's in the Sunday papers?
There are a feast of party pledges splattered across the front pages this Sunday.
Ahead of the Tory manifesto launch, several papers preview some of the detail.
Among the policies to be included, the papers report:
• The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories are promising to scrap NHS hospital car parking charges for some
• And the Sunday Times and Sunday Express splash on Boris Johnson promising not to raise taxes
• And the Observer and the Sunday Mirror lead on Labour's pledge to compensate women affected by the rise in state pension age
Good morning
Today’s big event is the Conservative Party manifesto launch.
Boris Johnson will be unveiling his party’s election policies, including a promise to bring back his Brexit deal before Christmas if he achieves a majority.
We’ll be covering the build-up here as well as bringing you the latest analysis of the manifesto and the launch itself.
But first up representatives from the main parties will be appearing on the Sunday political programmes - with BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show guests including Conservative minister Michael Gove, Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will appear on Sophy Ridge's show on Sky News.