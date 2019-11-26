Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Child poverty risks reaching a record high under the Conservative Party's plans for benefits, according to a new report by the Resolution Foundation.

The Conservative election manifesto does not propose changes to existing benefit policy, the think tank - which focuses on people on lower incomes - said.

It found, as a result, relative child poverty could reach a 60-year high of 34% by 2023-4.

A Tory spokesman said there were 750,000 fewer children in poverty since the party came into government.

They added: "We know we must continue to make every effort on this issue and our manifesto sets out how we will use the tax and benefits system to do this."

Under Labour's plans, which include around £9bn of extra social security spending, the foundation forecast there would be some 550,000 fewer children in poverty compared with Conservative plans.

