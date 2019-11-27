Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to another day of all things election.

The main event today is the SNP manifesto launch, where leader Nicola Sturgeon will set out her party's policies - and accuse Boris Johnson of being “dangerous and unfit for office”.

We’ll also bring you more reaction to Jeremy Corbyn’s interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil, with the fall-out occupying most of the front pages this morning.

In the interview, the Labour leader was asked four times whether he would like to apologise to the UK Jewish community after the chiefrabbi’s criticism of how his party deals with anti-Semitism.

However, he declined to do so, instead saying a Labour government would protect "every community against the abuse they receive".

