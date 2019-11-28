Live
Latest from the election campaign trail
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Who should I vote for? | Election translator: Key words explained
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | Who should I vote for? | Election translator: Key words explained
Live Reporting
By Hamish Mackay and Katie Wright
All times stated are UK
'A Labour gain' for Creasy
Away from Westminster, Labour's Stella Creasy welcomed her daughter into the world last night.
With two weeks to go until the polls, the Walthamstow MP describes the news as "very much a Labour gain".
Gardiner: Labour strategy change 'news to me'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner he says it’s news to him suggestions that Labour is going to change tactics with its election strategy to focus more on Leave areas.
Mr Gardiner was asked whether the party would shift its focus following the publication of a YouGov poll last night that suggested the Tories were heading for a majority, but he says he has “not had any discussions on that”.
He says the polls show that the margins have narrowed over the last few weeks between Labour and the Conservatives.
Labour is trying to appeal all sectors of the population on Brexit, he says, and it is trying to “unite the country” with its strategy and “give the public the final say”.
Labour to change election strategy
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
It's a new day and a new approach for the Labour Party, which is to re-shape its general election campaign strategy - particularly in Leave-voting areas - to try to turn around a stubborn Conservative opinion poll lead.
Insiders say in the first half of the election campaign, a key error was that the Liberal Democrat threat was overestimated, while the willingness of Leave voters to switch from Labour to the Conservatives was underestimated.
In the last two weeks of the campaign, this will change.
Labour's strategy so far had been - in part - to emphasise that the election is about more than Brexit and to get voters to focus on issues which would unite Labour voters in Leave and Remain areas.
Labour's own polling suggests this has been a partial success - but there's a crucial flaw.
In some Leave-supporting areas, the defining issues for voters have become the NHS and the cost of living, with Brexit further down their list of priorities.
That should be good news for Labour - safer, "home" territory. But despite this, the party is still seeing its vote drain away in the very places that it needs to retain to deprive Boris Johnson of an overall majority.
So a new plan has been hatched and is about to be put in to effect.
You can read about that plan here.
Hancock: Tories committed to 50,000 more nurses
The Tory pledge to add 50,000 nurses to the NHS also came up again in that interview with the health secretary.
Mr Hancock says the Tory commitment is that there will be 50,000 more nurses in the NHS by the end of the Parliament, but adds: “We’re not saying 50,000 new nurses, we’re saying more nurses.”
He says some of those will be new to the NHS, but the number also includes those who are currently in the NHS.
“When you’re increasing a workforce, you do it by getting new people in, you do it by getting new people in and also holding onto the people you’ve got.”
Our health editor Hugh Pym has taken a closer look at the numbers, and whether the pledge is realistic.
Hancock: Labour dossier 'debunked' NHS claims
BBC Breakfast
Starting off the morning round of interviews for the Conservatives is Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is asked about the documents produced by Jeremy Corbyn yesterday claiming that the NHS was at risk under a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.
Mr Hancock says the dossier actually debunks those claims, saying: “This so-called reveal from the Labour party in fact revealed exactly the opposite of what they were saying.
“The NHS will never be for sale. Not on my watch.”
He says the NHS is only mentioned four times in the 451-page dossier trade document, adding that it only came up because officials were concerned about it “being on the table”.
“The document, when you read it, debunks the claim that labour have been making for some time that the NHS is for sale.
So what did the documents show? As our correspondent Laura Kuenssberg explains here, they didn't provide evidence ministers have agreed the health service should be part of a trade deal with US - but they did show the US was interested in discussing drug pricing.
You can read BBC Reality Check's assessment of the document here.
Labour promises to plant two billion trees by 2040
Here's a little more detail on Labour's plan to plant two billion new trees in England by 2040 if they win the general election.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason has been crunching the numbers, and to achieve this aim this is how many they would need to plant (approximately):
How does it compare to the other parties? The Tories want to plant 30 million trees a year, the Lib Dems have pledged 60 million if they win power. Read our full story here.
Moran: Lib Dems won't go into coalition with Labour or Tories
BBC Breakfast
Lib Dem candidate Layla Moran has restated her party’s claim that they wouldn’t support the Conservatives or Labour in a hung Parliament - something that leader Jo Swinson has repeatedly insisted.
Ms Moran says the Lib Dems would “say no” to being in a coalition with either of those parties, but they would support them in putting forward legislation for a confirmatory vote on Brexit.
She adds: “We absolutely will not be backing either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn for prime minister.”
"We will not be going into government with either of them, neither of them is fit to be prime minister. I could not in all good conscience, prop either of them up.”
She insists that the Lib Dems are “competitive” in dozens of seats, saying only her party “can topple the Conservatives” and stop Mr Johnson from getting a majority.
Thursday's front pages
The row between Labour and the Conservatives over the future of the NHS makes the lead for both the Guardian and the Daily Mirror.
The Guardian says Boris Johnson's insistence that the NHS is "not on the table" has been "undermined" by the release of government papers, detailing discussions between UK and US trade officials. The paper says Washington wants the UK to rip up the way it sets drug prices - potentially leading to billions of pounds a year in extra costs for the NHS.
The Mirror carries a full-page picture of the document on its front page, with the word "sensitive" circled in red - "The Proof" is the headline. But the Sun has a different take - the paper accuses Jeremy Corbyn of "throwing up a smokescreen" to deflect criticism of his stance on anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.
Read more from our paper review here.
Who should I vote for? Read our policy guide
Following the SNP launching their manifesto yesterday, you can take a look at how all the parties are shaping up in our election policy guide.
It brings together all the parties' main policies and helps you work out what matters to you.
Go on, give it a read.
Latest headlines
What's happening today?
Here's a quick look at the main stories this morning:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another day of live coverage from the campaign trail - with exactly two weeks to go until the vote.
Jeremy Corbyn's claim that leaked government documents show that the NHS would be at risk under a post-Brexit trade deal with the US makes a few of the newspaper front pages this morning.
Today, Labour are expected to change their approach to their election campaign, as they look to appeal to voters in Leave-supporting areas.
For the Conservatives the focus is on women, with Boris Johnson vowing to support them to reach their full potential in the workplace.
The DUP will also launch their manifesto this morning.
The day will end with Channel 4 hosting a leaders’ debate on the climate emergency, although the prime minister has not agreed to take part.
Stick with us for the latest updates throughout the day.