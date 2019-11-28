It's a new day and a new approach for the Labour Party, which is to re-shape its general election campaign strategy - particularly in Leave-voting areas - to try to turn around a stubborn Conservative opinion poll lead.

Insiders say in the first half of the election campaign, a key error was that the Liberal Democrat threat was overestimated, while the willingness of Leave voters to switch from Labour to the Conservatives was underestimated.

In the last two weeks of the campaign, this will change.

Labour's strategy so far had been - in part - to emphasise that the election is about more than Brexit and to get voters to focus on issues which would unite Labour voters in Leave and Remain areas.

Labour's own polling suggests this has been a partial success - but there's a crucial flaw.

In some Leave-supporting areas, the defining issues for voters have become the NHS and the cost of living, with Brexit further down their list of priorities.

That should be good news for Labour - safer, "home" territory. But despite this, the party is still seeing its vote drain away in the very places that it needs to retain to deprive Boris Johnson of an overall majority.

So a new plan has been hatched and is about to be put in to effect.

