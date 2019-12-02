BBC Copyright: BBC Three clips of BBC reporters or presenters speaking about Brexit delays were used in the ad Image caption: Three clips of BBC reporters or presenters speaking about Brexit delays were used in the ad

At the weekend, Facebook deleted a Conservative Party election ad that used BBC News footage because it infringed the corporation's copyright.

The Tories had rejected a request from the BBC's lawyers to remove the 15-second video but, after the BBC complained to Facebook saying the footage was being used out of context, the social media giant deleted the ad.

Sam Jeffers, the co-founder of Who Targets Me which campaigns for more transparency on internet use in elections, says Facebook's rationale for taking the ad down was not for ethical reasons but "on a copyright basis".

Mr Jeffers, who worked as a social media consultant for Labour in the 2015 election, adds: "Facebook has said that for this election, and all political advertising in general, that it's not going to sort of make judgement calls around the content of advertising.

"So there's no fact-checking, they're not going to take things down based on misleading claims, all of that content is fair game and it's essentially up to journalists to evaluate it."

He says all parties need to agree what is democratically responsible, adding: "One of the problems here is in the absence of rules we end up talking about the rules rather than the issues."