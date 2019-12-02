Seven police cars are currently at the scene on Willingdale Road in Loughton. Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said it had treated "a number of patients".
Officers are still at the scene of the incident and described it as "fast moving".
Essex Police urged people "not to speculate on the circumstances or people involved".
The force said it wanted to ensure any updates were "accurate".
An Essex Police inspector said the investigation into the incident was "likely" to be "prolonged and serious".
Insp Rob Brettel said the force "urgently need the public's assistance and help".
He appealed for anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV or information to contact officers on 101 or via Crimestoppers.
Several hurt in 'serious' crash outside a school
A number of people have been injured in a serious crash outside a secondary school.
The collision happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT.
