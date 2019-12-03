It isn't just Labour that is using Mr Trump's visit to fire off warnings about a post-Brexit trade deal with the US. The Liberal Democrats and SNP are also raising concerns.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says that the leaked documents on preliminary discussions about trade between the two countries show that the US wants to change UK food standards to allow chlorine-washed chicken and growth hormones in beef.

She says: "Boris Johnson must give a guarantee that our farmers and world-leading food standards will not be sacrificed on the altar of a Trump trade deal."

Meanwhile SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says the US is "desperate to charge the NHS more" for drugs.

She wants to see an NHS Protection Bill that legally prevents the health service from being included in trade talks.