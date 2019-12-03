What are other parties saying about a US trade deal?
It isn't just Labour that is using Mr Trump's visit to fire off warnings about a post-Brexit trade deal with the US. The Liberal Democrats and SNP are also raising concerns.
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says that the leaked documents on preliminary discussions about trade between the two countries show that the US wants to change UK food standards to allow chlorine-washed chicken and growth hormones in beef.
She says: "Boris Johnson must give a guarantee that our farmers and world-leading food standards will not be sacrificed on the altar of a Trump trade deal."
Meanwhile SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says the US is "desperate to charge the NHS more" for drugs.
She wants to see an NHS Protection Bill that legally prevents the health service from being included in trade talks.
Corbyn challenges Trump over trade deal and NHS
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has been putting pressure on the US president to exclude the NHS from any trade deal after Brexit.
The Labour leader has written to Donald Trump as he arrives for the Nato summit, saying the British public needs "urgent clarity" that the health service will be "genuinely off the table".
The Conservatives have said neither drug prices nor NHS services will be at stake in post-Brexit trade discussions with the US.
But last week, Mr Corbyn held a press conference where he showed an unredacted report which gave details of meetings between US and UK officials where the US said "total market access" to British public services was a "baseline" for a deal.
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the
general election campaign. We’ll be bringing you updates on all the
developments with nine days to go before polling day.
Later this morning we’ll be reporting on a live Q&A with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC News Channel – part of a series we’ve
been conducting with all the major party leaders invited.
Live Reporting
By Hamish Mackay and Joseph Lee
All times stated are UK
Got a question for Nigel Farage?
Nigel Farage will become the latest party leader to face BBC audience questions when he appears on 5 Live later this morning.
What are other parties saying about a US trade deal?
It isn't just Labour that is using Mr Trump's visit to fire off warnings about a post-Brexit trade deal with the US. The Liberal Democrats and SNP are also raising concerns.
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says that the leaked documents on preliminary discussions about trade between the two countries show that the US wants to change UK food standards to allow chlorine-washed chicken and growth hormones in beef.
She says: "Boris Johnson must give a guarantee that our farmers and world-leading food standards will not be sacrificed on the altar of a Trump trade deal."
Meanwhile SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says the US is "desperate to charge the NHS more" for drugs.
She wants to see an NHS Protection Bill that legally prevents the health service from being included in trade talks.
Corbyn challenges Trump over trade deal and NHS
Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has been putting pressure on the US president to exclude the NHS from any trade deal after Brexit.
The Labour leader has written to Donald Trump as he arrives for the Nato summit, saying the British public needs "urgent clarity" that the health service will be "genuinely off the table".
The Conservatives have said neither drug prices nor NHS services will be at stake in post-Brexit trade discussions with the US.
But last week, Mr Corbyn held a press conference where he showed an unredacted report which gave details of meetings between US and UK officials where the US said "total market access" to British public services was a "baseline" for a deal.
Read the full story
Johnson calls for unity amid Nato tensions
Boris Johnson is hosting the Nato leaders' meeting today at a time of serious tensions within the alliance, with French president Emmanuel Macron last month describing it as "brain dead".
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed with other leaders over money, while France and Turkey are embroiled in a bitter row over the latter's actions in northern Syria.
Mr Johnson is expected to emphasise the importance of unity among the allies, with a spokesman describing it as the "cornerstone" or security for Europe and the US.
Read the full story
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the general election campaign. We’ll be bringing you updates on all the developments with nine days to go before polling day.
Later this morning we’ll be reporting on a live Q&A with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC News Channel – part of a series we’ve been conducting with all the major party leaders invited.
We’ll also be following the reaction to US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK for the 70th anniversary of Nato.