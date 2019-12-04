Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Former Health and Foreign Secretary - and Tory leadership runner-up - Jeremy Hunt has been on the Today programme, discussing Donald Trump's visit, the NHS and social care.

He rejects the idea that Boris Johnson has been avoiding being photographed with the president in light of the intense scrutiny being put on the UK's future trading relationship with the US.

Mr Hunt says the president is "incredibly supportive of Britain’s role in the world", but that the Tories "don’t want at this stage in the election campaign to have any big involvement by any foreign leader".

He criticises French President Emmanuel Macron's comments that Nato is "brain dead" because it can no longer rely on the US, calling the remarks "unhelpful".

Mr Hunt says "the biggest source of tension" in the alliance is defence spending - a long-standing complaint from Mr Trump - with countries like France spending only 1.5% of their GDP while the US spends 4%.

He is keen to move the interview towards an attack on Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, saying in the past he has wanted to "dismantle" Nato - although the party's manifesto makes it clear that it supports maintaining the UK's commitment to the alliance.