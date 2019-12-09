Election 2019: Scottish Leaders' Debate

PA Media/Allan Milligan/BBC Copyright: PA Media/Allan Milligan/BBC

With little more than 24 hours of the campaign remaining, the leaders of the four major political parties in Scotland face questions from a live studio audience.

The debate will be chaired by the BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith.

Taking part will be SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon; Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard; Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.