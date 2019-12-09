Live
Election 2019: Scottish Leaders' Debate
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
BBC Scotland Leaders Debate
With little more than 24 hours of the campaign remaining, the leaders of the four major political parties in Scotland face questions from a live studio audience.
The debate will be chaired by the BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith.
Taking part will be SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon; Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard; Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.