Boris Johnson has been setting out his plans for the first 100 days after the election, saying that if he is voted back into office there would be a tax-cutting Budget after the UK leaves the EU.

He’s also saying the party would give schools and the NHS extra cash immediately.

Labour say the plans are “more of the same failed austerity, privatisation and tax giveaways for the few”, while the Lib Dems say they are "pure fantasy".

The SNP says voters have seven days to escape Brexit and lock Boris Johnson out of office.

