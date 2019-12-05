Welcome to today’s live general election coverage. We’ll be
bringing you news of all the main developments as they happen throughout the
day.
The Conservatives have already outlined plans for tax cuts
and later in the day Boris Johnson will be visiting a business, while Labour is
focusing on plans for education. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is campaigning in
Scotland and the Greens are outlining their plans to protect wildlife and
biodiversity.
One week to go
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Christmas tree is up in Downing Street and there are now just seven days until election day, when voters decide which party gets the keys to the door of that famous No 10 door wrapped up
with a bow - and which ones just get lumps of coal.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Johnson pledges tax-cutting Budget in first 100 days
Boris Johnson has been setting out his plans for the first 100 days after the election, saying that if he is voted back into office there would be a tax-cutting Budget after the UK leaves the EU.
He’s also saying the party would give schools and the NHS extra cash immediately.
Labour say the plans are “more of the same failed austerity, privatisation and tax giveaways for the few”, while the Lib Dems say they are "pure fantasy".
The SNP says voters have seven days to escape Brexit and lock Boris Johnson out of office.
Read the full story
The day ahead
Welcome to today’s live general election coverage. We’ll be bringing you news of all the main developments as they happen throughout the day.
The Conservatives have already outlined plans for tax cuts and later in the day Boris Johnson will be visiting a business, while Labour is focusing on plans for education. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is campaigning in Scotland and the Greens are outlining their plans to protect wildlife and biodiversity.
One week to go
The Christmas tree is up in Downing Street and there are now just seven days until election day, when voters decide which party gets the keys to the door of that famous No 10 door wrapped up with a bow - and which ones just get lumps of coal.