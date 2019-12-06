Cabinet minister Michael Gove has defended Boris Johnson’s decision not to agree to be interviewed by the BBC's Andrew Neil – like all the other main party leaders.

He says the PM has given more than 100 interviews during the campaign so far and he will be going head-to-head tonight with Jeremy Corbyn.

He says he can’t recall any other PM agreeing to two one-to-one debates with the leader of the opposition during an election, saying “it’s an unprecedented level of scrutiny that the prime minister has allowed to happen”.

Asked again about Mr Johnson avoiding scrutiny by not doing an interview with Mr Neil, Mr Gove insisted that “the arena is there tonight” - and for voters the choice is between Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn.