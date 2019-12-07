Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson on BBC debate stage

Latest from the campaign trail

By Alice Evans and Emma Owen

  1. This morning's headlines

    Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit in a head-to-head leaders’ debate.

    You can take a look at our write-up of the programme here, or check out the five key things we learned from the debate, see the leaders’ on-air claims fact-checked, and read our political editor Laura Kuenssberg’s analysis from the night.

    Also in the news, the Conservative Party have announced money for grassroots football as well as attacking Labour’s plans for a new “land value tax”.

    While Labour has said it wants to make the entire UK bus fleet electric by 2030 with a £4bn investment.

    Meanwhile the online message board Reddit has said leaked documents detailing UK-US trade talks were posted on Reddit by an account linked to a campaign "originating from Russia".

    And new figures show record numbers of people have registered to vote in Scotland.

  2. Wakey wakey

    Welcome to today's live coverage of the general election.

    It’s the final weekend of campaigning before polling day on Thursday 12 December.

    Stick with us for all the latest updates, analysis and debate helping you to decide how to cast your vote.

