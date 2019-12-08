The 2019 version of the question is just as... shocking.
When asked the same question by Sophy Ridge, Boris Johnson says: "I think I may sometimes,
how can I put this, I may sometimes when I was riding a bicycle every day which
I used to do, I may sometimes have not always obeyed the law about cycling on
the pavement. I may sometimes, ok – but I
want you to know how firmly and strongly I disapprove of people who cycle on
the pavement and I think it’s wrong and I feel bad about it but I might
sometimes have scooted up onto the pavement rather than dismounting before."
He later clarifies that this is the "naughtiest
thing that I was prepared to admit", adding that he "strongly
disapproves of anybody breaching the laws of the road".
Johnson dodges 'will you resign?' question
Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he would resign if
he fails to win a majority in the election.
He avoids the question when asked three times by Sophy Ridge if he would stand down if
he fails to secure a majority.
"The choice on Thursday is unbelievably stark, it's
between going forward with a one nation Conservative government that can get
Brexit done... Or spending the whole of next year in complete
paralysis with two referendums, one on Scotland, one on the EU when Jeremy
Corbyn cannot even tell us what his position is on Brexit and who is going to
campaign for the deal that he proposes to do."
Pressed again, Mr Johnson says: "What I'm going to do is concentrate on the five days before us because
that is what I think the people of this country would expect. We have got a very short time to get our message
across, it's a message of hope and optimism about this country."
Can we trust the Conservative manifesto?
Sophy Ridge asks this of the prime minister as they move on to two of his most contentious promises - the "50,000 more nurses" and "40 new hospitals".
The PM concedes that there will actually only be 31,000 new nurses, while the others are those who - he says - "who
would leave the system unless we put the investment in now".
"When
you’re talking about delivering more nurses most people would not accept that
people who are already working in the NHS are new nurses," the interviewer points out.
In regard to the seed funding for hospitals that we mentioned a couple of posts ago, Mr Johnson says: "You
don’t put seed funding into schemes that have no merit. We’re talking about tens of millions of
pounds to start architects’ drawings, to start business cases, to start
planning permission to get these things going, that’s what you need to do and
that’s what we are doing.This is a very
dynamic and very ambitious government."
PM on immigration policy: Prima ballerinas welcome
One of the main promises the Conservative Party is pushing today is their points-based immigration policy.
"I'm not hostile to immigration," Mr Johnson tells Sophy Ridge.
He says people will come in "by virtue of what they can contribute". Those highly-skilled workers who will be welcome include, he says, "first
violinists, nuclear physicists, prima ballerinas".
"We want to bear down on migration, particularly of unskilled workers who have no job to come to," he adds.
This morning's agenda...
As is usual on a Sunday morning, the latest news lines are likely to come from a variety of political programmes.
8.30am - Sophy Ridge on Sunday (Sky) - her guests are Conservative leader Boris Johnson, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.
9am - The Andrew Marr Show (BBC) - his guests are SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon, shadow chancellor John McDonnell, and Conservative security minister Brandon Lewis.
Anything juicy in Sunday's papers?
As the election approaches, the Observer reports that "senior Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP figures" have "launched an 11th-hour appeal to anti-Tory voters" to consider voting tactically and deny the Conservatives a majority.
But for the Sun on Sunday, "just 10,000 voters in battleground seats have the destiny of Brexit in their hands".
And ahead of the votes being counted on election night, the Sunday Times offers some light relief: Big Beast Bingo, featuring 12 high-profile figures who could lose in swing seats.
Among them are Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and the former Tory ministers David Gauke and Dominic Grieve. Players are urged to "tick them off as they fall".
Elsewhere, Australia's former prime minister Tony Abbott writes in the Sunday Telegraph that a Labour government would be a "disaster" for Britain.
And in the Sunday Express, the Leave.EU founder, Arron Banks challenges Nigel Farage to back Boris Johnson and avoid Brexit being "pulled into the shadows by Parliament and quietly strangled".
Read our full story here.
