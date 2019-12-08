TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images Copyright: TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

...Drum-roll, please.

You might remember in June 2017, then-PM Theresa May admitted that the naughtiest thing she'd ever done was to "run through fields of wheat" as a child.

The 2019 version of the question is just as... shocking.

When asked the same question by Sophy Ridge, Boris Johnson says: "I think I may sometimes, how can I put this, I may sometimes when I was riding a bicycle every day which I used to do, I may sometimes have not always obeyed the law about cycling on the pavement. I may sometimes, ok – but I want you to know how firmly and strongly I disapprove of people who cycle on the pavement and I think it’s wrong and I feel bad about it but I might sometimes have scooted up onto the pavement rather than dismounting before."

He later clarifies that this is the "naughtiest thing that I was prepared to admit", adding that he "strongly disapproves of anybody breaching the laws of the road".