Video content Video caption: Billionaire John Caudwell goes head-to-head with Labour's John McDonnell Billionaire John Caudwell goes head-to-head with Labour's John McDonnell

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell has previously stated that "nobody needs or deserves" to be a billionaire.

That didn't go down well with one such billionaire - the philanthropist and Phones 4u founder John Caudwell, who said Mr McDonnell was creating a "divisive message".

The businessman also said that nearly every wealthy person, including him, was thinking of leaving the UK if Labour win the election.

Well, the politician extended an invitation for tea so the two men could talk.

What happened? Have a watch - it's really intereting and entertaining.