Latest from the campaign trail
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | A simple guide to the election | Election manifesto guide | Undecided voters: 'Who will help us make up our minds?'
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | A simple guide to the election | Election manifesto guide | Undecided voters: 'Who will help us make up our minds?'
Live Reporting
By Victoria King and Becky Morton
All times stated are UK
Watch: John McDonnell and the billionaire
Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell has previously stated that "nobody needs or deserves" to be a billionaire.
That didn't go down well with one such billionaire - the philanthropist and Phones 4u founder John Caudwell, who said Mr McDonnell was creating a "divisive message".
The businessman also said that nearly every wealthy person, including him, was thinking of leaving the UK if Labour win the election.
Well, the politician extended an invitation for tea so the two men could talk.
What happened? Have a watch - it's really intereting and entertaining.
Another referendum 'most likely way' to stop Brexit - Swinson
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
As we reported earlier, the Lib Dems are focusing on their "stop Brexit" message today, but there is a slight shift in focus.
If the party wins a majority, it is promising to revoke Article 50 immediately - but speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, leader Jo Swinson admits this now "obviously doesn't look likely".
“The most likely way we can stop Brexit is through a People’s Vote and the Liberal Democrats have led the campaign for a People’s Vote for three and a half years," she tells the programme.
The Lib Dems are promising to introduce legislation immediately after the election which they say would pave the way for another EU referendum.
Compare the manifestos
If you're one of those undecided voters perhaps this will help. It's our policy guide and will take you through where the parties stand on everything from climate change to mental health.
Go on, give it a read.
Undecided voters: Why is it so hard to know who to choose?
Not yet made up your mind how to vote on Thursday? You're not alone. Three days before the election, many voters are struggling to find a party that offers what they want.
The BBC has commissioned an opinion research consultancy, Britain Thinks, to put together a sample of voters - representative in age, location, gender, race, class and voting history. Some common themes emerge: the NHS, Brexit, a lack of trust in politicians and money. It's a snapshot of the undecided voters.
We asked our participants to fill in a survey about themselves, their voting history - and what's stopping them from making up their minds. We then asked BBC correspondents to tell us what the answers reveal about the voters in 2019 - and why so many of them are dissatisfied with the choice on offer.
You can read the whole piece here, but we'll also dip into it through the day looking at some of the key issues.
Core themes and mad dashes
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
There are just a few days to go and the party leaders know that this is the time when most normal people actually start engaging with the election and really thinking about who to vote for.
That's why they always return to their core themes in the last few days, and so we'll see Boris Johnson talking Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn talking NHS and other public services.
The leaders also like to show loads of energy - even though everyone involved in the campaigns is completely exhausted. They want to show they’ve got what it takes to run the country, the energy for the battles ahead, so they do these mad dashes around the country and we're going to see lots of that.
A fishy start to the day for Boris Johnson
As we said earlier, Boris Johnson is visiting four Brexit-voting Labour-held seats in Humberside and north-east England today.
His first stop is a fish market in Grimsby in north-east Lincolnshire, where nearly 70% of people voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.
Politico's Jack Blanchard and ITV's Paul Brand are both there for what's becoming something of an election campaign cliche...
Election battleground: Crewe & Nantwich
Throughout the campaign period, the BBC has been visiting the places where the election could be won or lost.
As we mentioned, today we're in Crewe - the last stop on our tour of the UK.
Crewe and Nantwich are two towns in one constituency in the county of Cheshire.
They are divided by two political parties: Crewe traditionally votes Labour, while Nantwich traditionally votes for the Conservatives.
The BBC's political reporter for Cheshire, Phil McCann, is in the county to see what issues matter to people there.
Latest headlines
What's happening today?
Good morning
With just three days to go before polling day parties are trying to hammer home their key messages to win over voters.
The Conservatives will focus on Brexit, with Boris Johnson visiting four Leave-supporting Labour-held seats in Humberside and north-east England.
Meanwhile, Labour is promising to deliver a Budget to “end austerity” in its first 100 days in government.
We’ll have all the latest updates throughout the day.