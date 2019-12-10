Meanwhile,
Mr Johnson will try to keep the focus on Brexit, using a speech later to
warn there is a “clear and present” danger of another hung Parliament if
voters do not turn out to support the Conservatives on Thursday.
However, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson
will focus her campaigning on the cost to government of Brexit in a speech
later.
The Green Party is focusing on its
pledge to cancel student debt.
Later this
evening, the leaders of the main parties in Northern Ireland and Scotland will
take part in two separate BBC TV debates.
It’s the penultimate day of campaigning - 48 hours from now they'll be unlocking the polling station doors.
Labour are hoping to keep the focus on the NHS, after Boris Johnson faced criticism yesterday over his response to an image of a six four-year-old boy who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.
Meanwhile, the prime minister will want to get back to his key message - “get Brexit done” - and is warning of the “danger” of another hung Parliament to achieving that goal.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates and analysis - as well as coverage of any other unexpected turns the campaign may take today.