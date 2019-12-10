It’s the penultimate day of campaigning - 48 hours from now they'll be unlocking the polling station doors.

Labour are hoping to keep the focus on the NHS, after Boris Johnson faced criticism yesterday over his response to an image of a six four-year-old boy who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will want to get back to his key message - “get Brexit done” - and is warning of the “danger” of another hung Parliament to achieving that goal.

We’ll bring you all the latest updates and analysis - as well as coverage of any other unexpected turns the campaign may take today.