Downing Street
Live

Latest on campaigning as election day nears

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | A simple guide to the election | Election manifesto guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Victoria King and Becky Morton

All times stated are UK

  1. Latest headlines

    What's happening today?

    Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn
    Copyright: PA Media/AFP/Getty Images

  2. Good morning

    It’s the penultimate day of campaigning - 48 hours from now they'll be unlocking the polling station doors.

    Labour are hoping to keep the focus on the NHS, after Boris Johnson faced criticism yesterday over his response to an image of a six four-year-old boy who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.

    Meanwhile, the prime minister will want to get back to his key message - “get Brexit done” - and is warning of the “danger” of another hung Parliament to achieving that goal.

    We’ll bring you all the latest updates and analysis - as well as coverage of any other unexpected turns the campaign may take today.

Back to top