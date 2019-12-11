BBC Copyright: BBC

As you might expect, this morning’s front pages are dominated by politics - taking a final opportunity to push the messages of their favoured parties.

The Guardian reports that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are embarking on a frantic 24 hours of campaigning, with both sides insisting the general election result is in no way a done deal.

The Matt cartoon in the Daily Telegraph picks up on one of the campaign's underlying themes. It features a voter saying: "I've told every candidate that I'm voting for them. This election is all about honesty and trust."

"Britain's future down to the wire," is the front page headline in the Daily Mail, which, like many of the papers, has been poring over the latest polling evidence.

