Four party leaders
Live

Latest from the final day of campaigning

By Victoria King and Becky Morton

  1. Watch: What happened on Tuesday?

    Labour's Jonathan Ashworth was forced apologise after criticising Jeremy Corbyn in a secret recording and we had another attack of the bees...

    The BBC's Helen Catt looks at what happened yesterday.

  2. What are the papers saying?

    As you might expect, this morning’s front pages are dominated by politics - taking a final opportunity to push the messages of their favoured parties.

    The Guardian reports that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are embarking on a frantic 24 hours of campaigning, with both sides insisting the general election result is in no way a done deal.

    The Matt cartoon in the Daily Telegraph picks up on one of the campaign's underlying themes. It features a voter saying: "I've told every candidate that I'm voting for them. This election is all about honesty and trust."

    "Britain's future down to the wire," is the front page headline in the Daily Mail, which, like many of the papers, has been poring over the latest polling evidence.

  3. What's happening today?

    Party leaders will be touring the country today in a final attempt to promote their key messages ahead of Thursday’s election.

    All the details are in our main story but here’s a quick summary of what we’re expecting:

    • Jeremy Corbyn will begin in Scotland before heading to the north-east of England - where the Tories are targeting Leave-voting Labour seats - to appeal to undecided voters. He will repeat pledges on funding for the NHS, expanding free childcare and lowering transport fares, arguing that Labour offers a “vote for hope”.
    • Boris Johnson is expected to start the day doing a milk round in west Yorkshire before touring the country to stress key Tory pledges on investing in the NHS, raising the number of police officers, bringing in a new immigration system and, of course, his promise to “get Brexit done”.
    • Meanwhile Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will call on people to back her candidates to prevent Mr Johnson getting a majority – and stop the UK leaving the EU.
    • Ms Sturgeon - who took part in a BBC debate with other Scottish leaders on Tuesday evening - has published an open letter calling Boris Johnson the "greatest danger to Scotland of any Tory prime minister in modern times". BBC Reality Check has fact-checked last night’s debate here.
    • The Brexit Party will also be on the road, campaigning across the north of England.
    • Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will use the last day of the campaign to publish a draft law which would make lying by politicians a criminal offence.

  4. Good morning

    It’s the final day of campaigning before the country goes to the polls tomorrow.

    In the past 48 hours there have been unexpected bumps in the road for both the Conservative and Labour campaigns. First there was the criticism of how Boris Johnson responded to a photo of a sick four-year-old boy sleeping on a hospital floor. Then a leaked secret recording of shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth appearing to criticise the Labour leader was published by a Tory-supporting website.

    As all the parties try to keep on message for this last stretch of the race, will today see any more surprises? Stick with us for all the latest updates and analysis.

