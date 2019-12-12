General election 2019: South East results

One of the region’s longest-serving MPs will be hoping to extend his stay in the House of Commons in this Conservative seat.

Nick Gibb has represented Bognor Regis and Littlehampton since winning it in the otherwise Labour landslide election of 1997, and this time out is defending a majority of nearly 17,500.

Mr Gibb is also one of the government’s longest-serving ministers, having held the job of schools minister since July 2014.