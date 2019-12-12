Live
General election 2019: South East results
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Profile: Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
One of the region’s longest-serving MPs will be hoping to extend his stay in the House of Commons in this Conservative seat.
Nick Gibb has represented Bognor Regis and Littlehampton since winning it in the otherwise Labour landslide election of 1997, and this time out is defending a majority of nearly 17,500.
Mr Gibb is also one of the government’s longest-serving ministers, having held the job of schools minister since July 2014.
Two counts in Worthing tonight
Profile: Bexhill & Battle
This coastal seat could be one of our earlier declarations, with a result expected about 03:00 GMT.
It’s a relatively safe Conservative seat, represented since 2015 by Huw Merriman.
Mr Merriman was parliamentary private secretary to former chancellor and outgoing Runnymede and Weybridge MP Philip Hammond. He campaigned heavily on the side of Remain in the referendum and backed a people’s vote despite voting for Theresa May’s deal three times.
Counting under way in Lewes
Profile: Ashford
Ashford is expected to declare at about 04:00 GMT.
It’s a seat the Conservatives have held almost continuously since its creation in 1885, and with no Brexit Party or UKIP candidates, not to mention a swing of nearly 15% required for Labour to win, it’s unlikely that Damian Green will be out of a job by Friday morning.
The former minister is a close friend of Theresa May, and was effectively her deputy during her time as Prime Minister. He was also a leading member of the Remain campaign during the 2016 Referendum.
Profile: Arundel & South Downs
This is one of the South East’s more rural constituencies, so a result isn’t expected until about 05:30 GMT, but it will be getting a new MP.
Former policing minister Nick Herbert wrote to his constituents in November announcing he would not be standing again in the seat he has held for the Conservatives since 2005. Instead he is focusing on his new roles as chairman of the Countryside Alliance and chairing the think tank Project for Modern Democracy.
Hoping to replace Mr Herbert in this Conservative seat is Andrew Griffith, a former media executive who became Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s business adviser after Mr Johnson’s victory in this summer’s leadership campaign.
Boris Johnson's party forecast to gain around 50 seats
Polls have closed
The polls have now closed in the 2019 general election.
Counting begins now with results here in the South East expected to start coming in from about 02:00 GMT.
We’ll be here all night, and into tomorrow morning, bringing you those results as they happen, plus reaction from the winners and losers, in person and via social media.
We’ll also keep you updated on the national picture, as the nation waits to find out who will form the next government.
In the meantime we’ll be taking a closer look at each of the 44 constituencies in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex.