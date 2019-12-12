Live
Latest as voters head to the polls
Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Barford and Mary O'Connor
All times stated are UK
The polls are now open
Polling stations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are officially open, as of 07:00 GMT.
They will close at 22:00 GMT and counting will begin straight away.
Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.
Who is standing in my area?
A total of 3,322 candidates are standing for election in the UK's 650 parliamentary seats.
Find your constituency and the candidates who are standing here.
What are the dos and don'ts of election day?
Can you take a selfie inside a polling station? Can you vote whilst drunk?
The BBC has answered your top questions about the rules of election day etiquette as the polls are set open at 07:00 GMT.
You can read more of the rules for election day here.
How does the BBC report election day?
The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open.
Under electoral law, the BBC must follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.
The corporation does not report on any of the election campaigns from from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.
From 22:00, normal reporting of the election resumes, with rolling online BBC coverage overnight, and Election 2019 on BBC One with Huw Edwards and Laura Kuenssberg.
You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and happy polling day.
We will be bringing you the latest updates as UK voters head to the polls for the third general election in less than five years.
Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open at 07:00 GMT.
After the polls close at 22:00 GMT, counting will begin straight away. Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.
You can read more about the day ahead here.