Our top story of the day is on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose party suffered a heavy defeat in this week's election.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror and the Observer, he acknowledged the party's failings in the poll and said he accepted his responsibility for it.

In his open letter to the Mirror on Sunday , Mr Corbyn said: "I will make no bones about it. The result was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country.

"I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it."

But Mr Corbyn insisted he remained "proud" of the party's campaign, and that it had offered a message of "hope" in the election.