Latest reaction to Tory win on Sunday shows
By Francesca Gillett and Marie Jackson
Corbyn apologises over heavy Labour defeat
Our top story of the day is on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose party suffered a heavy defeat in this week's election.
Writing in the Sunday Mirror and the Observer, he acknowledged the party's failings in the poll and said he accepted his responsibility for it.
In his open letter to the Mirror on Sunday, Mr Corbyn said: "I will make no bones about it. The result was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country.
"I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it."
But Mr Corbyn insisted he remained "proud" of the party's campaign, and that it had offered a message of "hope" in the election.
The papers: Johnson's 'Whitehall revolution' after election win
Some of Sunday's front pages picture the moment Boris Johnson found out he was heading for a landslide election victory - as the findings of the exit poll were revealed at 22:00 GMT on Thursday.
The Mail on Sunday describes how the Prime Minister leapt to his feet, shouted with joy, and was congratulated by his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds.
The Sunday Telegraph observes that their table had beer, coffee and snack pots at the ready.
The paper also reports that Mr Johnson is planning a dramatic overhaul of Whitehall in a drive to demonstrate that his government "works for the people".
Read our round up of the papers here.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage.
It's the first Sunday following Boris Johnson's election victory, and here's what's coming up on this morning's political programmes.
On Sky's Ridge on Sunday programme, guests include Conservative cabinet minister Michael Gove, Labour's shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon, Lib Dem deputy leader Ed Davey, the SNP's Ian Blackford and ex-Labour MP Caroline Flint who lost her seat.
Meanwhile on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Labour's Lisa Nandy will be on the programme.