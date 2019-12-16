Downing Street door
New government begins first week

By Katie Wright

  1. Analysis: PM wants to emphasise message of change

    Norman Smith

    Assistant political editor

    There are a packed few days ahead – deliberately so, to convey this idea of momentum and hitting the ground round. The PM isn’t waiting until after Christmas to get on with things.

    The pitch that Boris Johnson will make to his MPs today is a message of delivery. The need to make good on election commitments, and to show they are making good very, very quickly.

    The Brexit bill will be back in the Commons, probably on Friday, and if not on Friday then Monday, for a key second reading vote.

    The Queen’s Speech, we are told, will include legislation to enshrine in law the commitment to the £20bn real terms increase in NHS funding.

    Of course, there will be measures to bolster the infrastructure, the rail links, public services in the north and midlands.

    What will perhaps be the most interesting part of Mr Johnson’s pitch is a message of change - the sense that this is not business as usual, this is not another Tory government in the mould of David Cameron or Theresa May.

    This is in part through necessity because it is genuinely a very different Tory party in Westminster with a much greater influx of northern and midland MPs representing working class communities.

    This is going to be a government which, at least initially, is determined to do things rather differently.

  2. What's coming up this week?

    • MPs return to Westminster today
    • The prime minister is expected to carry out a mini cabinet reshuffle - the roles he needs to fill include the culture and Welsh secretary posts
    • On Tuesday the Speaker - Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who was announced as John Bercow’s replacement in November - will begin the process of swearing in MPs
    • A Queen's Speech is scheduled for Thursday. This is the chance for the government to set out what their priorities are beyond Brexit
    • A couple of hours after the speech is delivered, MPs will begin debating its contents
    • The debate on the Queen's Speech could continue into Friday. This may be interrupted for a second reading debate on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - the government wants to get Brexit legislation through Parliament in time for the deadline of 31 January

  3. What are the papers saying?

    Telegraph and Daily Mail front pages
    The battle for the heart and soul of the Labour party is the main story for the Guardian.

    It says the party has become engulfed in a row about whether its Brexit position or its leadership was mainly to blame for its disastrous showing at the general election.

    The Daily Telegraph focuses on the row involving one of the possible leadership contenders, Emily Thornberry, who has vehemently denied a claim that she called voters in one leave-voting constituency "stupid".

    Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will put control of Britain's borders, improvements to the NHS and investment in the North of England at the centre of his government's new strategy, according to the Daily Mail.

    The Times reports that the prime minister's most senior aide, Dominic Cummings, is to overhaul the way the Ministry of Defence spends its money.

    Read our full paper review.

  4. Good morning

    Houses of Parliament
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Boris Johnson prepares to welcome his new intake of Conservative MPs.

    Following the Tories' crushing election victory last week, the PM’s new government will arrive in Westminster to begin work.

    The fallout from Labour’s defeat continues - we’ll bring you all the latest twists and turns in that.

    Meanwhile, a fresh round of talks will also begin this morning to try to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland. The power-sharing administration at Stormont collapsed nearly three years ago;

