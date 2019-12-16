There are a packed few days ahead – deliberately so, to convey this idea of momentum and hitting the ground round. The PM isn’t waiting until after Christmas to get on with things.

The pitch that Boris Johnson will make to his MPs today is a message of delivery. The need to make good on election commitments, and to show they are making good very, very quickly.

The Brexit bill will be back in the Commons, probably on Friday, and if not on Friday then Monday, for a key second reading vote.

The Queen’s Speech, we are told, will include legislation to enshrine in law the commitment to the £20bn real terms increase in NHS funding.

Of course, there will be measures to bolster the infrastructure, the rail links, public services in the north and midlands.

What will perhaps be the most interesting part of Mr Johnson’s pitch is a message of change - the sense that this is not business as usual, this is not another Tory government in the mould of David Cameron or Theresa May.

This is in part through necessity because it is genuinely a very different Tory party in Westminster with a much greater influx of northern and midland MPs representing working class communities.

This is going to be a government which, at least initially, is determined to do things rather differently.