By Victoria King, Alice Evans and Becky Morton
All times stated are UK
Can the Tories deepen shallow roots in the North East?
Richard Moss
Political editor, North East & Cumbria
It is a phrase that has been repeated many times to me during two decades of reporting politics in the North East - the Tories can't win here.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said it again when he came to County Durham on the eve of the 2019 campaign.
He was wrong.
The Conservatives took seven Labour seats, and had it not been for the Brexit Party complicating the picture, they might have taken more.
There are now 10 Tory MPs in the region - the most since 1935. This was the North's version of what happened in the south of England during Labour's 1997 win.
Candidates who had never expected to triumph have suddenly found themselves with a new career.
Talks to break Stormont deadlock enter second day
Talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland are entering their second day.
The hope is that the two largest parties in Northern Ireland - the DUP and Sinn Fein - can find a way to break the deadlock and reignite the government at Stormont.
Both parties saw their share of the vote fall in the general election last week, and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said the message from voters was loud and clear - that the absence of the devolved government was not sustainable. It collapsed in 2017.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said the London and Dublin governments will work night and day over the next few weeks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.
The deadline is 13 January - after that fresh assembly elections are due to be called.
Various public services have come under strain during the stalemate - and a report released this morning suggests human rights issues have been left to drift.
Sturgeon warns of 'new danger' from Johnson's government
One big item on today's agenda concerns the idea of a second referendum on Scottish independence.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will warn of the "new danger" posed by Boris Johnson's government when she makes a statement at Holyrood later.
The SNP leader will urge those who oppose the Tories to "come together" in pressing for another independence referendum.
This week the Scottish government will publish the "democratic case" for the transfer of power to hold such a vote.
UK ministers are opposed to such a move and have said the 2014 vote should be "respected".
On the day of his election victory Mr Johnson told Ms Sturgeon he had an "unwavering commitment" to the union, while at the weekend Michael Gove insisted there was "absolutely" no prospect of a referendum in the next five years.
But the the first minister has described the election result in Scotland, which saw her party secure 48 of 59 Westminster seats, as a "watershed moment".
Market reaction as Brexit bill plan announced
The BBC's economics editor reveals the impact of the pound this morning as the government's announcement on Brexit causes jitters in the financial markets.
Remember, Boris Johnson wants to make it illegal to extend the Brexit process beyond the end of 2020 - the end of transition period. That means the UK must secure a trade deal with the EU by then or leave completely without one.
Cummings early to No 10 ahead of first cabinet meeting
Political figures have started to arrive ahead of the first cabinet meeting of the new government.
Dominic Cummings, the PM's special adviser, was one of the first to arrive.
He ignored reporters as he walked into No 10.
Shortly after that, housing minister Esther McVey arrived, carrying a red folder and smiling at reporters before heading inside.
Idea Labour leader must be northern is 'patronising' - Chapman
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
As MPs return to Westminster the battle for the Labour leadership is very much under way - even if no candidates have formally thrown their hat into the ring.
Jenny Chapman, who lost her Darlington seat in the election, says she is backing shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, a key figure behind Labour's shift to supporting another referendum.
Although Sir Keir has not yet officially confirmed he will stand, Ms Chapman told BBC Radio 4's Today programme earlier that voters want "a leader they feel could be prime minister" and at the moment he is "the best proposition".
She said the idea that the next leader must be a women or from the north of England to win over voters in that area of the country is "patronising".
"Nobody on doorsteps of Darlington said the next leader has to have ovaries or a northern accent," she added.
Why is the BBC on the government's agenda?
A couple of minutes ago we brought you cabinet minister Michael Gove's comments on the TV licence fee and the future of the BBC.
He was being asked about it because, during the election campaign, Boris Johnson said the possible abolition of the BBC licence fee needs "looking at".
And Treasury minister Rishi Sunak confirmed at the weekend that Mr Johnson had ordered a review of the sanction for non-payment of the £154.50 charge, which funds the BBC.
Mr Johnson also said back in the summer that the BBC should "cough up" for free licences for all over 75s. The BBC is planning to restrict the benefit to those in low-income households.
Our media editor Amol Rajan says battles between the BBC and the government create a familiar background noise which, at regular intervals, becomes a deafening cacophony - but this time is different.
Gove: BBC's 'unrivalled service' must be supported
BBC Radio 5 Live
A bit more from Mr Gove's interview on Radio 5 Live.
Mr Gove is asked about a government review into ceasing to make failing to pay the TV licence fee a criminal offence.
"I'm a great fan of the BBC" and it provides an "unrivalled service"," he says.
He says the world of media is changing and "it's always good to keep that under review" but that "high quality, independent, objective journalism" such as that of the broadcaster must be supported in the future.
Our presenter Rachel Burden asks if that means the licence fee will be protected.
"I don't know, that is above my pay grade," Mr Gove replies - adding that he's "not the culture secretary".
A reminder who is... It's Nicky Morgan, soon-to-be Baroness Morgan. She stepped down as an MP at the election and appeared to be on her way out of politics, only to reappear in the Boris Johnson's cabinet once again.
Gove: Tory plan for bill change was 'crystal clear'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Some reaction now to our top story today, about the government amending the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to prevent an extension to the Brexit transition period beyond December next year.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the move is "keeping faith with the British public".
When asked why the plan had not been laid out in the Conservative manifesto, Mr Gove says it was "crystal clear" during the Tory campaign that the government would ensure the UK fully leaves the EU in 2020.
"We will talk to our friends and neighbours in the EU, we will help them to come to a good deal... both of us have in black and white committed to concluding these conversations in 2020," he adds.
He repeats this line a few times rather than specifically answering the question about whether or not a no-deal Brexit is back on the table.
Responding to the idea that the trade deal agreed next year would have to be a "skinny" one if it's to be concluded by the end of the transition period, Mr Gove says there will indeed have to be separate legislation for things such as post-Brexit workers' rights - to be dealt with at a later date.
Many observers think a year to do a trade deal is a very optimistic timescale to say the least...
What happens now with Brexit?
Amended Brexit bill to rule out further extension
Our main story this morning concerns the so-called Brexit bill - the legislation that has to be implemented in order for the UK to actually leave the EU.
Boris Johnson plans to bring it back before Parliament on Friday but with at least one crucial change.
The government is to add a new clause to make it illegal for Parliament to extend the process beyond the end of next year.
The post-Brexit transition period - due to conclude in December 2020 - can currently be extended by mutual agreement for up to two years - but Mr Johnson wants to rule this out.
Critics say this raises the chance of leaving the EU without a trade deal - shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the move was "reckless and irresponsible".
What’s happening today?
Well, among other things, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold his first cabinet meeting of his new government.
There will be more reaction to his choices of cabinet members - such as Nicky Morgan. She'll be continuing as culture secretary, despite the fact she stood down at the election and is not an MP. How? Well, she's being elevated to the House of Lords.
Parliament will return later to elect a Commons Speaker - Sir Lindsay Hoyle has already been chosen. The process of swearing in new MPs will also begin.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage from Westminster after Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a resounding majority in last Thursday’s election.
We'll bring you all of the latest developments after the government revealed it will add a new clause to the Brexit bill to make it illegal for Parliament to extend the process beyond the end of next year.
Our deputy political editor Norman Smith says the move puts the prospect of a no-deal Brexit back on the table.
Stick with us for more.