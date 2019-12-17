PA MEDIA Copyright: PA MEDIA

It is a phrase that has been repeated many times to me during two decades of reporting politics in the North East - the Tories can't win here.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said it again when he came to County Durham on the eve of the 2019 campaign.

He was wrong.

The Conservatives took seven Labour seats, and had it not been for the Brexit Party complicating the picture, they might have taken more.

There are now 10 Tory MPs in the region - the most since 1935. This was the North's version of what happened in the south of England during Labour's 1997 win.

Candidates who had never expected to triumph have suddenly found themselves with a new career.

