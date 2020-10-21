BBC Copyright: BBC

We’ve been asking our readers for their most pressing questions about the US election. Now it’s our turn to respond.

Joseph D, 18, from Reading, UK, asks: What would the future of Nato look like under Trump or Biden as president?

The two presidential candidates have a fundamentally different vision when it comes to the 71-year-old military alliance.

President Donald Trump is no fan of Nato: He called it "obsolete" and repeatedly disparaged it as a drain on the US national budget that mainly benefits Europe.

In 2018, he suggested the US might pull out, and questioned Nato's core principle of collective defense, asking why US troops should go to war to protect a small country like Montenegro.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, has drawn a sharp contrast with Trump on the matter. He's pledged to restore strained US relationships with allies, especially in Nato.

The Democratic nominee has also often stressed that the nation must "take immediate steps to renew US democracy and alliances" and "salvage" the country’s reputation.

