The NBC News anchor and White House reporter is a respected Washington DC journalist, albeit not by President Trump who has accused her of being "a dyed-in-the-wool radical-left Democrat".

Any allegations that she would favour Joe Biden in the Nashville debate appear unfounded though.

Attacks on Welker ramped up after a New York Post article citing her parents' history of donating to Democratic politicians, and attacking the journalist's "scathing style of questioning" .

But many of her peers have been quick to defend Welker.

Even senior Trump adviser Jason Miller described her as "very good choice" in a recent interview with Fox News

“Look, I think I have a very high opinion of Kristen Welker,” Miller said. “I think she’s going to do an excellent job as the moderator for the third debate. I think she’s a journalist who is very fair in her approach."

Aged 44, Welker is the youngest moderator of this year's series of debates, and how she handles what - despite new debate procedures - is likely to be a combustible encounter, will be closely watched and much commented on.