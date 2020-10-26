A week before the presidential election, during times of Covid, two of America’s most senior cabinet ministers - its foreign and defence secretaries - have travelled half way across the world for talks with their Indian counterparts – in a sign of just how important officials see the visit.
Strengthening the partnership with India will be key over the coming days – with the focus on security and defence ties. This trip is also about building regional co-operation to counter China’s influence – as tensions build between Delhi and Beijing.
China enjoys strong ties with Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia – all stops the US delegation will visit this week.
BreakingUK PM says Brexit and US election 'entirely separate'
The UK's prime minister has responded to reports he is holding off a decision on a deal for the country's departure from the EU until after the US election result.
Boris Johnson said the US election and Brexit were two "entirely separate" issues, according to Reuters news agency, adding that the UK would not get involved with its closest ally's vote on 3 November.
Four in 10 Biden and Trump voters would not accept defeat
One of the themes of our coverage today is Divided America, and one new poll shows just how deeply ingrained some differences are.
The survey, carried out by Reuters/Ipsos, found that many supporters of both candidates would not accept the result of November's election if the opposing candidate won.
The survey showed that 43% of people backing Democratic nominee Joe Biden would not accept the result if President Donald Trump was re-elected, while 41% of Trump supporters would not accept a Biden victory.
Smaller numbers in both camps said they would take part in protests or even violence if their candidate lost.
This year's election has been closely fought, but Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the use of postal ballots - despite no evidence that they lead to widespread fraud. Last month, the president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, saying: "We'll have to see what happens".
Trump aide says US can't control pandemic
A senior aide to President Donald Trump has suggested that the US is "not going to control the pandemic" - seemingly completely at odds with his boss who claims, despite rising cases, that America is turning the corner on Covid-19.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden said in response that the White House was waving "the white flag of defeat".
More than 8.6 million infections have been recorded in the US since the pandemic began, while 225,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University - the highest numbers of any country in the world.
US Senate set to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick
Republican Senators are expected to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.
There has been fierce opposition to Barrett's nomination so close to a presidential election from Democrats, as Supreme Court appointments are for life and the body rules on some of the most contentious issues in American society.
Her confirmation would give the nine-member court a 6-3 conservative majority, swinging its ideological balance for potentially decades to come.
Democrats have failed to draw Barrett on issues like climate change, abortion, healthcare and LGBTQ rights.
The vote is expected to take place much later today, some time between 16:00EST and 20:00EST (20:00GMT-00:00GMT).
With just eight days to go until election day, Biden is leading in national opinion polls, with 51% to Trump's 43%.
43%.
But while national polls are a good guide as to how popular
a candidate is across the country as a whole, they're not necessarily a good
way to predict the result of the election.
In 2016, for example, Hillary Clinton led in the polls and
won nearly three million more votes than Donald Trump, but she still lost -
that's because the US uses an electoral college system, so winning the most
votes doesn't always win you the election.
And in this year's race, polls are much closer in key battleground states.
Trump
is scheduled to appear at two rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, before
making his way to Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday
Joe
Biden, meanwhile, is expected to stay in his home state of Delaware on
Monday, before campaigning in Georgia on Tuesday.
Welcome to our live election coverage
Hello and welcome to our live updates, where our teams in
Washington DC and London will bring you the top election stories throughout the day.
Today, as well as focusing on news and views from the campaign trail - and the likely vote on the next Supreme Court justice - we'll also have a theme running through the output - today it is Divided America. More on that shortly.
-
The
Republican-controlled Senate is expected to confirm President Donald’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday. Democrats are opposed to the move so close to a presidential election
-
A
senior White House aide has admitted the US is "not going to control the pandemic", following a surge in coronavirus cases. Democratic
candidate Joe Biden responded that the White House was
waving "the white flag of defeat"
-
Vice-President
Mike Pence has continued campaigning despite being in close contact with Marc Short, his chief of staff, who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Pence and his wife both tested negative on Sunday, according to the
vice-president’s office
-
Trump
is scheduled to appear at two rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, before
making his way to Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday
-
Joe
Biden, meanwhile, is expected to stay in his home state of Delaware on
Monday, before campaigning in Georgia on Tuesday.
