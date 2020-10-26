One of the themes of our coverage today is Divided America, and one new poll shows just how deeply ingrained some differences are.

The survey, carried out by Reuters/Ipsos, found that many supporters of both candidates would not accept the result of November's election if the opposing candidate won.

The survey showed that 43% of people backing Democratic nominee Joe Biden would not accept the result if President Donald Trump was re-elected, while 41% of Trump supporters would not accept a Biden victory.

Smaller numbers in both camps said they would take part in protests or even violence if their candidate lost.

This year's election has been closely fought, but Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the use of postal ballots - despite no evidence that they lead to widespread fraud. Last month, the president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, saying: "We'll have to see what happens".