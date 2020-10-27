BBC Copyright: BBC

President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a new Supreme Court justice so close to a presidential election has angered Democrats.

The party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, described Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation as "rushed and unprecedented", adding that it "should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters."

Biden's running-mate Kamala Harris said Justice Barrett's confirmation was "a disgrace, not only because of what she will do when she gets on the bench, but because of the entire process".

Democrats argued for weeks that it should be up to the winner of the 3 November election to pick the nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy.

They fear Judge Barrett's confirmation to the lifelong post will favour Republicans in politically sensitive cases that reach America's top court, for potentially decades to come.

But Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday: "We don't have any doubt, do we, that if the shoe was on the other foot, they'd be confirming. You can't win them all, and elections have consequences."

Back in 2016, Republicans refused to hold hearings for a Supreme Court nominee appointed by then-President Barack Obama, arguing the decision should not be made in an election year.