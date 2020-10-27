President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a new Supreme Court justice so close to a presidential election has angered Democrats.
The party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, described Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation as "rushed and unprecedented", adding that it "should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters."
Biden's running-mate Kamala Harris said Justice Barrett's confirmation was "a disgrace, not only because of what she will do when she gets on the bench, but because of the entire process".
Democrats argued for weeks that it should be up to the winner of the 3 November election to pick the nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy.
They fear Judge Barrett's confirmation to the lifelong post will favour Republicans in politically sensitive cases that reach America's top court, for potentially decades to come.
But Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday: "We don't have any doubt, do we, that if the shoe was on the other foot, they'd be confirming. You can't win them all, and elections have consequences."
Back in 2016, Republicans refused to hold hearings for a Supreme Court nominee appointed by then-President Barack Obama, arguing the decision should not be made in an election year.
What happened at the Senate hearing?
Monday was a key night for the Supreme Court, with Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Democrats made speech after speech to try to delay the vote, but their unified opposition was not enough to stop Barrett's appointment, which was passed with 52-48 votes. Only one Republican voted against.
Democrats had argued that any vote on a new Supreme Court justice should be delayed until after the election.
Barrett's lifetime appointment will seal a 6-3 conservative majority on the nine-member Supreme Court, potentially tilting its ideological balance for decades to come.
But she stressed that as a Supreme Court judge, she would remain independent in her views: "A judge declares independence not only from the Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her."
Barrett is the third justice appointed by Donald Trump since he became president.
With just seven sleeps left until election day, here are today's top US headlines:
On
Monday night, the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney
Barrett to the Supreme Court - despite the unified opposition of Democrats
President
Donald Trump described her appointment as “a momentous day for America”,
but his Democratic rival Joe Biden said the move was “rushed and
unprecedented” in the middle of an election campaign
Biden will travel to the key state of Georgia on Tuesday, while Trump will campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska
Biden is still leading in national polls, but the situation is much closer in battleground states
More
than 60 million Americans have now cast early and postal ballots so far in this
election – more than the total number of such votes in the whole of the
2016 election
With just seven sleeps left until election day, here are today's top US headlines:
