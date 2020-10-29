Biden and Trump clash over Covid response

At every rally stop on this multi-state, cross-country campaign swing, Donald Trump - in his words and in his actions - is trying to convince the country that the coronavirus pandemic is on the verge of being "vanquished".

At times, he warns that the cure - aggressive mitigation efforts - cannot be worse than the disease. At others, he downplays the severity of the pandemic.

"I caught it," he told the crowd at one of his Arizona rallies on Wednesday. "And then you get better. And then you get immune."

Sometimes he boasts about the effectiveness of his response and how, if he hadn't acted, two million Americans would have died (this is a number experts say would have been approached only if the government had done nothing at all).

Donald Trump is reaching for a way to address a cold truth - that opinion polls indicate the public believes the coronavirus pandemic is the most pressing issue facing the nation, and the president is not doing a good enough job in handling it.

With only five days before the election, and with 75 million Americans having voted so far, time is running out for the president to change minds. But in a relentless string of rallies, by dint of sheer determination and endurance, he seems determined to try.