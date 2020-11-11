Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris Image caption: President-elect Joe Biden with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris

The Biden camp has announced the teams it will use to ensure a smooth transition to his presidency in January.

It revealed on its website the names of some 500 appointees who will work with the various federal agencies to prepare for a Biden move into the White House on 20 January.

The move is a clear projection of confidence in the transition despite Trump's continuing refusal to accept defeat.

"The agency review process will help lay the foundation for meeting these challenges on Day One," former Senator Ted Kaufman, one of the chairs of the Biden transition, was quoted as saying by CNN.

"The work of the agency review teams is critical for protecting national security, addressing the ongoing public health crisis, and demonstrating that America remains the beacon of democracy for the world."

The team has said it believes it can begin to make the necessary arrangements for a Biden administration even though it has not yet been granted full access to departments.

For that, the General Services Administration - which co-ordinates funding and access to federal departments for incoming administrations - would have to recognise Biden's victory. As yet, it has not done so. Its administrator, Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee, has said the body is waiting to "ascertain" a clear winner "based on the process laid out in the Constitution".

The Biden team is reportedly preparing for legal action if the Trump administration continues to stall the handover.