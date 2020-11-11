Here is a recap of some of the latest developments:
Biden has said Trump's refusal to admit defeat is "an embarrassment" and "will not help the president’s
legacy". The Democrat has insisted that nothing will stop the transfer
of power at the White House on 20 January
When asked by a reporter whether a delay in engaging with
Biden's transition team could pose a threat to national security, Secretary of
State Mike Pompeo said there would be "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration". "We're ready, the world is watching… we’re going to count all
the votes," he added
The General Services Administration (GSA), which co-ordinates
funding and access to federal departments for incoming administrations, has so
far declined to formally recognise Biden as president-elect. In a statement, the
GSA says it "ascertains the apparent successful candidate once a
winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution"
In his first official public engagement since a
press conference last Thursday, Trump will today lay a memorial wreath at
the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, to
mark Veterans Day
'Just let it go': Trump supporters' views
Trump supporters in rural Pennsylvania have been sharing their thoughts on what should happen next.
Biden announces transition team
The Biden camp has announced
the teams it will use to ensure a smooth transition to his presidency in
January.
It revealed on its website the names of some 500 appointees who will
work with the various federal agencies to prepare for a Biden move into the White House on 20 January.
The move is a clear projection of
confidence in the transition despite Trump's continuing refusal to accept
defeat.
"The
agency review process will help lay the foundation for meeting these challenges
on Day One," former Senator Ted Kaufman, one of the chairs of the Biden
transition, was quoted as saying by CNN.
"The
work of the agency review teams is critical for protecting national security,
addressing the ongoing public health crisis, and demonstrating that America
remains the beacon of democracy for the world."
The team has said it believes it can begin to make the necessary
arrangements for a Biden administration even though it has not yet been granted
full access to departments.
For that, the General Services Administration - which co-ordinates
funding and access to federal departments for incoming administrations - would
have to recognise Biden's victory. As yet, it has not done so. Its
administrator, Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee, has said the body is waiting to "ascertain" a clear winner "based on the process laid out in the Constitution".
The Biden team is reportedly preparing for legal action if
the Trump administration continues to stall the handover.
