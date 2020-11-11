Joe Biden, 10 November

Biden moves forward with transition plans

Edited by Patrick Jackson

All times stated are UK

  1. Trump 'embarrassment' and other headlines

    Here is a recap of some of the latest developments:

    • Biden has said Trump's refusal to admit defeat is "an embarrassment" and "will not help the president’s legacy". The Democrat has insisted that nothing will stop the transfer of power at the White House on 20 January
    • When asked by a reporter whether a delay in engaging with Biden's transition team could pose a threat to national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there would be "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration". "We're ready, the world is watching… we’re going to count all the votes," he added
    • The General Services Administration (GSA), which co-ordinates funding and access to federal departments for incoming administrations, has so far declined to formally recognise Biden as president-elect. In a statement, the GSA says it "ascertains the apparent successful candidate once a winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution"
    • In his first official public engagement since a press conference last Thursday, Trump will today lay a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, to mark Veterans Day

  2. 'Just let it go': Trump supporters' views

    Trump supporters in rural Pennsylvania have been sharing their thoughts on what should happen next.

    Video caption: US Elections: 'I think we can all get along'

  3. Biden announces transition team

    President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: President-elect Joe Biden with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris

    The Biden camp has announced the teams it will use to ensure a smooth transition to his presidency in January.

    It revealed on its website the names of some 500 appointees who will work with the various federal agencies to prepare for a Biden move into the White House on 20 January.

    The move is a clear projection of confidence in the transition despite Trump's continuing refusal to accept defeat.

    "The agency review process will help lay the foundation for meeting these challenges on Day One," former Senator Ted Kaufman, one of the chairs of the Biden transition, was quoted as saying by CNN.

    "The work of the agency review teams is critical for protecting national security, addressing the ongoing public health crisis, and demonstrating that America remains the beacon of democracy for the world."

    The team has said it believes it can begin to make the necessary arrangements for a Biden administration even though it has not yet been granted full access to departments.

    For that, the General Services Administration - which co-ordinates funding and access to federal departments for incoming administrations - would have to recognise Biden's victory. As yet, it has not done so. Its administrator, Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee, has said the body is waiting to "ascertain" a clear winner "based on the process laid out in the Constitution".

    The Biden team is reportedly preparing for legal action if the Trump administration continues to stall the handover.

  Welcome to our live coverage

    The Washington monument, near the White House in Washington, US
    Copyright: Reuters

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

    It's been more than a week since election day in the US.

    Democrat Joe Biden was announced the projected winner on Saturday after teams of analysts and experts agreed he had obtained an unassailable lead. Since then, a string of world leaders – including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – have congratulated him on his victory.

    But Republican President Donald Trump is refusing to admit his loss and several legal battles are under way to investigate alleged fraud.

    Now Republicans – even those who at first kept quiet – have been coming out to back him as he digs his heels in.

    So how will this presidential election unfold?

    We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day.

