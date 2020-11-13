Dana Benson, 63, a supporter of President Donald Trump, hangs a U.S. flag while demonstrating outside of where votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, seven days after the general election on November 10, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Live

Biden extends lead over Trump with Arizona win

preview
2,951
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Tom Spender

All times stated are UK

  1. Biden wins Arizona - does it matter?

    Graphic showing Biden winning Arizona
    Copyright: BBC

    Joe Biden has won Arizona, the BBC and US broadcasters project.

    The state is worth 11 electoral college votes, and widens his lead on Donald Trump - the President-elect now has 290 electoral college votes, while the incumbent president has 217.

    (A reminder: You need 270 to win.)

    Of course Biden has already won the election, so does this really matter?

    Well it does in some ways. Firstly, Biden has a margin of about 11,400 votes - so this is a very narrow win.

    But Arizona has not voted for a Democrat since 1996 and Trump won here by 3.5 percentage points in 2016, so flipping the state is a considerable victory for the Biden campaign, which targeted the growing population of young Latino voters.

    It also further cements the Biden-Harris victory, at a time when many senior Republicans are still yet to acknowledge the result.

    Biden now leads Trump nationally by 5.3m votes.

    Biden wins most votes in history - chart
    Copyright: BBC

  2. WATCH: Fraud claims 'delegitimising' democracy - Obama

    Video content

    Video caption: Obama: Election claims by Trump 'delegitimising' democracy

    Former US President Barack Obama has said senior US Republicans are undermining democracy by going along with President Donald Trump's refusal to admit that he lost last week's election and his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

    Obama - Trump's Democratic predecessor - said the allegations were motivated by the fact that "the president doesn't like to lose".

    Mr Obama was speaking ahead of the release of his new memoir, A Promised Land, which charts his rise to the US Senate and first term as president. Due for release on 17 November, it is the first of two books covering his time in the White House.

    Read more here

  3. Does this compare to the 2000 Florida recount?

    George Bush and Al Gore in 2000
    Copyright: Reuters

    Hours after polls closed in the US election, as votes were being counted, Donald Trump claimed fraud - without providing evidence - and said: "We'll be going to the US Supreme Court."

    To date, the only election that hinged on a US Supreme Court decision was in 2000 when Al Gore was defeated by George W Bush.

    So it's tempting to make comparisons between the two elections but they can be misleading.

    The 2000 election came down to one state - Florida - where both candidates were separated by only a few hundred votes. By contrast, Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in several states, and the margins with his rival Joe Biden are far greater.

    So what happened in Florida, and how is this year's election different? Find out here

  4. Welcome back to our live coverage

    washington at dawn
    Copyright: Reuters

    Thanks for joining our live coverage of US politics. President-elect Joe Biden is stepping up preparations for office while President Trump continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

    There have been quite a few major developments since we paused our coverage:

Back to top