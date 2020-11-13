BBC Copyright: BBC

Joe Biden has won Arizona, the BBC and US broadcasters project.

The state is worth 11 electoral college votes, and widens his lead on Donald Trump - the President-elect now has 290 electoral college votes, while the incumbent president has 217.

(A reminder: You need 270 to win.)

Of course Biden has already won the election, so does this really matter?

Well it does in some ways. Firstly, Biden has a margin of about 11,400 votes - so this is a very narrow win.

But Arizona has not voted for a Democrat since 1996 and Trump won here by 3.5 percentage points in 2016, so flipping the state is a considerable victory for the Biden campaign, which targeted the growing population of young Latino voters.

It also further cements the Biden-Harris victory, at a time when many senior Republicans are still yet to acknowledge the result.

Biden now leads Trump nationally by 5.3m votes.