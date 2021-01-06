Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

This county on the east side of Atlanta, Georgia's capital and biggest city, has never stopped campaigning. Driving through the streets, many Biden/Harris signs are still sat on front lawns. In November more than 80% voted for the president-elect and there are plenty of signs and bus adverts for the Democratic Party Senate candidates who are hoping to repeat Biden’s success.

A steady stream of voters made their way into a local church to cast their ballots from early Tuesday morning. One voter named Paula told us with a laugh that she wouldn't normally turn out for a run-off election but that this was one was "essential".

Another voter named America, wearing a "Vote Warnock" mask, expressed a commonly heard phrase here: “We want change."

She added: "As an African-American, I am voting for my young boys.”

This is a county that Democrats hoped would deliver a huge amount of votes for them. But one Republican voter told us she saw things differently to most of her friends. She backs President Trump and said she didn’t want the “radical Democrats” to shape the country.

However, despite deep divisions, there is one point of agreement among many Georgians - that it has been surreal and exciting to know the national spotlight is on their state.