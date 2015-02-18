Entertainment Live: 18 February 2015

The countdown is on to this year's NME Awards, which take place tonight at London's O2 Academy in Brixton.

Reuters

Last year's Glastonbury headliners Kasabian are leading the nominations with eight, while Jamie T and Royal Blood (who bookies have as favourite to take best new band) are in the running for seven awards each.

Suede (below) and Jimmy Page have already been confirmed as winners, but you can keep up with all the news and backstage shenanigans on the

PA

NME website . You can also follow @bbcnewsbeat for updates from the red carpet.

Earlier today NME denied a story

which had appeared on the Vice website , suggesting the weekly magazine was about to become free, after its circulation dipped below 15,000 copies.

The story quoted a local newsagent, but Buzzfeed editor Luke Lewis posted NME's response

Twitter

It said: "What you've picked up from Vice is not true. I can tell you categorically that those local shopkeepers are wrong and it is untrue that next week's edition is the last paid for issue of NME."