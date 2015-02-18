Entertainment Live: 18 February 2015

That's it from us after another splendid day of cultural happenings, thanks for joining us. It's not just the NME who are handing out prizes tonight - the Royal Television Society is holding its RTS TV Journalism awards too. Find out who won what, and loads more besides, when we come back tomorrow.
It's NME Awards time
The countdown is on to this year's NME Awards, which take place tonight at London's O2 Academy in Brixton.
Last year's Glastonbury headliners Kasabian are leading the nominations with eight, while Jamie T and Royal Blood (who bookies have as favourite to take best new band) are in the running for seven awards each.
Suede (below) and Jimmy Page have already been confirmed as winners, but you can keep up with all the news and backstage shenanigans on the
If, like us, you've been loving Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe (and are already excited about the recently commissioned second series), you'll be pleased to hear there is a chance to see Sharon Horgan's co-writer and co-star Rob Delaney do stand-up soon.
The American comedian
has just added UK dates to his Meat tour, kicking off on 1 June at the Lowry in Salford and including three nights at London's Southbank Centre.
In the mean time, you can catch up on Catastrophe on
Spoken word has been going from strength to strength in the last few years and festival The Last Word has just announced it will be returning to the Roundhouse in London for a second time this May, two years after the original.
It will showcase home grown talent alongside rising stars and original trailblazers - they include Polarbear, Michael Horovitz, Deanna Rodger (pictured above) and Mark Grist.
She takes part in an episode of Billy on the Street in a Washington DC supermarket and it's fair to say she is game for everything he throws at her. Highlights include when she says "I am Groot" from Guardians of the Galaxy into the camera (above) and when she slow-dances with Big Bird (below).
Who killed Lucy Beale?
BBC One
EastEnders' current whodunit hoo-ha is proving to be a ratings winner - last night's episode gave the soap its highest overnight audience for more than two years, with nine million viewers.
Nick Grimshaw, other celebs and members of the public have been getting into the spirit by giving their thoughts about who killed Lucy Beale.
Have you heard Danny Dyer on the Tube today for EastEnders' 30th anniversary? Have you been watching the soap this week? Who do you think killed Lucy Beale?
Walk the red carpet
Ever wondered what the stars see when they walk down the red carpet? Put yourself in their place and have a look at what goes on behind the scenes, including the decision-making process around picking out the perfect dress for the occasion.
Music app Shazam has revealed the performance of Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Pharrell Williams proved the "most Shazamed song" from the TV broadcast of the Grammys' epic Stevie Wonder Tribute concert.
The show aired on US TV on Monday night. You can watch Ryan and Pharell's performance on the
If you missed out on a chance to see Northern Ballet's hit production of The Great Gatsby, they're bringing it back.
The show, which premiered in Leeds in March 2013 followed by a national tour, will be at Sadler's Wells in London from 24-28 March 2015 and the Theatre Royal in Norwich from 14-18 April.
Based on F Scott Fitzgerald's novel set in the roaring twenties, choreographer David Nixon reckons it "has everything for a great ballet: a love triangle, decadence, desperation and heartbreak" - not to mention some pretty great costumes.
Thandie's 'tache
First Cindy Crawford's untouched bikini body breaks the internet, now another famous female has got Twitter talking about the reality of being a woman.
Yesterday we told you about actress Thandie Newton posting this picture of her pre-premiere beauty regime on Instagram, with the caption: "Dealing with the tash in readiness for the Royal Premiere tonight! Go Jolen! XT". Go Thandie, we say.
She was off to The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel premiere to support her husband, the film's writer Ol Parker - here she is rocking it on the red carpet a few hours later...
Drake smashes Spotify record
No wonder Drake is smiling - the rapper has set records on Spotify with the surprise album he released last Friday.
The music streaming service says If You're Reading This It's Too Late has had the most streams of any album in its debut week in the US - clocking up 17.3 million streams in just three days.
Drake has actually broken his own record - his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same was streamed 15.8 million times in its first week.
The Brits countdown
Brit Award nominees Royal Blood helped ensure Brits Week 2015 was in full swing with a special (and very loud) show at London's Koko last night.
A string of gigs are taking place in the run-up to next week's ceremony - The Charlatans and Take That are still to come.
Last year's Brit Awards was the most tweeted-about UK TV show of the year, and organisers of this year's event want it to be even bigger.
They're letting viewers decide the winner of the British artist video category
on Twitter for a second year running, and say the #BRITs2015 hashtag has been used more than 1.5 million times already.
Meanwhile, YouTube will be live streaming the ceremony for viewers outside of the UK, presented by Radio 1's Dan and Phil.
Big screen's best dressed:
Deadline
The Grand Budapest Hotel's lobby boy and Birdman's feathered follower helped those two movies win the big prizes at this year's Costume Designer Guild Awards.
Birdman's Albert Wolsky triumphed in the excellence in contemporary film category, while Milena Canonero - who created the costumes for Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel - won the period film prize.
Into the Woods' Colleen Atwood won the fantasy film award.
If you've ever caught the US or Japanese versions of the game show Ninja Warrior, you'll be excited by the news that ITV is bringing it to the UK.
The Saturday night show will be hosted by The Saturdays' Rochelle Hume, Ben Shepherd (above) and ex-footballer Chris Kamara.
The 250 contestants will have to run, jump and climb through "the toughest obstacle course ever seen on British television", while exhibiting core strength to put even the most devoted yoga bunny to shame.
ITV promises "inspirational achievements as well as hilarious mishaps".
EastEnders star Danny Dyer is brightening up the bleary-eyed commute for a few Londoners this morning.
The actor - who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in the soap - is trying his hand as a London Underground announcer at Bromley-by-Bow station (it's where the fictional Walford East station is on the Tube map).
It's all part of EastEnders' 30th anniversary celebrations.
"I can't tell you how much I loved sitting in the control room with them lovely ladies in their blue coats who work tirelessly," says Dyer.
It's the first of a number of premieres which will take place at various venues around the city.
Acting heavyweight Alan Rickman is to attend the event in support of his latest movie A Little Chaos.
The 11th Glasgow Film Festival will consist of 174 events, including 11 world premieres, and is set to run until 1 March.
Coming up, we'll hear from the stars of The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and find out which Hollywood movies have won awards for the year's best costumes.
A big warm Wednesday welcome to today's Entertainment Live page. We'll bring you all the latest in the entertainment, arts and media worlds today, so stick with us and keep this page open on your phone, tablet or computer. There's lots going on!
