Entertainment Live: The Force Awakens premieres in LA; Gogglebox orders kids spin-off
Summary
- News and updates for 15 December 2015
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Los Angeles
- Gogglebox orders kids spin-off
- Anton Du Beke says Strictly fix claims are "impossible"
- Madonna responds to Manchester gigs trouble
Live Reporting
By Emma Saunders and Genevieve Hassan
All times stated are UK
That's all folks!
And with that we shall draw things to a close. We'll leave you with a couple of fun Star Wars things since it's the topic on everyone's lips today.
First up, some clever people have mapped the 176,632 people who stated their religion as "Jedi Knight" in the latest census across England and Wales.
Those that live in the Leeds local authority have the most Jedi with 2,821 living amongst them, followed by Brighton and Hove with 2,636.
Check out how many Jedi live in your local area.
And finally, on today's Daily Politics the big debate on the show was if Star Wars was left-wing or right-wing.
Is Jeremy Corbyn Obi-Wan Kenobi? Is Al Gore Jabba the Hutt? Are Han Solo and Luke Skywalker white van men who vote for UKIP?
Watch and see what they concluded below.
Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts trailer - first look
As Harry Potter fans out there will already know, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in 2016.
And.... drum roll.... it's time to check out the first trailer!
Madonna responds to late jibes
Madonna has now responded on Instagram to criticism over her Manchester show's late start last night:
She said:
Stars walk The Force Awakens red carpet
Fans, stars and droids gathered for the long-awaited world premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Los Angeles.
Here's a few snaps of who walked the red carpet.
C-3PO, R2-D2 and Lupita Nyong'o
John Boyega
Daisy Ridley and Domhnall Gleeson
Original Star Wars director George Lucas and The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams.
See more pictures from the premiere in our picture gallery.
War of the Worlds to invade TV
Poldark producer Mammoth Screen is developing an adaptation of The War Of The Worlds, according to Broadcast magazine.
Mammoth is working with Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and Doctor Who writer Peter Harness to create the mini-series.
Mammoth hopes to go into production on the series in early 2017, after the copyright for the novel expires in December 2016.
It will be the first time War Of The Worlds has been adapted for UK television.
The sci-fi story about martians invading earth was first published in 1898.
Mammoth managing director Damien Timmer said: "The story of a Martian invasion as experienced in Victorian Surrey is a masterpiece. We want this new adaptation to reaffirm H G Wells’ position as one of this country’s most important writers.”
Read the full story (subscription site)
Carol leads London Critics' Circle film nominations
Romantic drama Carol leads the field at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, having received seven nominations from the UK's film reviewers.
Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara are both up for actress of the year, while Todd Haynes' film is also one of 10 titles up for the film of the year award.
Tom Hardy has three nominations that recognise his roles in The Revenant, Legend and his whole body of 2015 work.
Sir Kenneth Branagh will get a special award at the ceremony on 17 January.
Read more.
Korean girl group 'had wrong visas'
Last week, we told you about a girl group from South Korea who said they had been refused entry to the US because customs officials thought they were sex workers.
Oh My Girl were held at Los Angeles LAX airport for 15 hours and later flew back to South Korea.
The eight members were travelling to America for an album cover shoot, but the LA Times spoke to an unnamed customs official who said the group were denied entry because they did not have the correct working visas.
Read the full story.
The life of a Star Wars bit part actor
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
Almost every weekend, somewhere in the world, Star Wars fans don Jedi robes or put their hair in buns to head to a sci-fi convention.
As well as allowing devotees to indulge in their love of everything Star Wars, it also means jobbing actors who had parts in the original films are now more famous than ever among fans.
At the recent For the Love of the Force convention in Manchester, some of them spoke about life on the booming convention circuit and how the enduring appeal of Star Wars has provided an unexpected new career.
Read the full article.
Madonna hits back at fans over lateness
Madonna has hit back at fans who criticised her for going on stage an hour late at Manchester Arena last night.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Madge explained her lateness to the crowd, saying: "The video crashed. We had no video and we had to wait until we could reboot. No selfish diva... reason. If you divas... want to keep complaining about it don't come to my show."
Some fans had tweeted their frustration as they waited for her to appear:
But some fans defended her after some news outlets reported that Madonna was booed off stage.
Star Wars' Mark Hamill defends no autograph rule
Star Wars star Mark Hamill has explained why he won't sign autographs any more - saying he's fed up of seeing them for sale on auction sites.
The star, who plays Luke Skywalker, was responding to a fan who asked him why he wouldn't sign any autographs at The Force Awakens premiere.
In response to another fan who suggested he personalise autographs by writing the fan's name, he said:
Radio 1's head of music joins Spotify
BBC Newsbeat
BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra's head of music has announced he's leaving the station to take up a new job at Spotify.
George Ergatoudis will leave the BBC in March after a decade in the job.
In his newly created role, he will be responsible for leading Spotify's in-house music curation strategy and content programming team for the UK.
Read the full story.
Car Share series two is 'already written'
Peter Kay's BBC comedy Car Share is to return for a second series, according to the star.
He told BBC Radio Wales' Eleri Sion he'd already written the episodes, but was waiting for "bright nights" next summer to film it.
He said:
Listen to the interview below.
But a BBC spokesman told us: "It’s too early to confirm details of a second series of Peter Kay’s Car Share.”
Missing: Public works of art - can you help?
Historic England - formerly called English Heritage - is calling on people to help track down missing works of public art.
The new campaign has been launched 10 years to the day since a bronze Henry Moore figure was stolen from the grounds of his former estate.
Reclining Figure was worth £3m but police believe it was probably melted down and sold for scrap metal for £1,500.
Other missing works include Barbara Hepworth's Two Forms (Divided Circle), which was stolen from Dulwich Park in south London in 2011.
Read the full story.
John Humphrys first Star Wars experience
BBC Radio 4
The Today programme's John Humphrys watched Star Wars for the first time ahead of today's Force Awakens premiere.
It's fair to say he was distinctly underwhelmed.
He later said on Today:
Anton Du Beke: Strictly fix 'impossible'
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Anton Du Beke says it's "impossible" the show is fixed after some viewers claimed the programme was rigged to put him and his celebrity dance partner Katie Derham in the final.
Sunday's results show saw Du Beke and Derham in the bottom two with Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko, but the judges chose to vote off the latter pair despite the fact they received higher scores for their semi-final dances.
Some viewers claimed the couple had been put through because the judges wanted to see Du Beke in the final for the first time in 11 years - after usually being eliminated early after being paired with hopeless dancers.
Speaking on Chris Evans's Radio 2 breakfast show, Derham said:
Du Beke added:
Read more on this story.
Johnny Depp's wife to face trial over 'dog smuggling'
Johnny Depp's wife Amber Heard will face a court trial on 18 April 2016 in Queensland, Australia, for allegedly smuggling her two dogs into the country.
The actress came under fire earlier this year for failing to declare Pistol and Boo, the couple's Yorkshire terriers, to authorities on their arrival in Brisbane.
Under strict Australian laws designed to keep disease at bay, dogs entering from the US must be declared and have to spend 10 days in quarantine.
Penalties range from a hefty fine to more than 10 years in prison.
Read more on this story.
Fans react after watching The Force Awakens
Many fans queued for days to be the first to see the latest Star Wars film in Los Angeles.
We spoke to some of them to get their first reaction after watching it.
Kids' Gogglebox gets its own series
Channel 4 has commissioned a full series of their Gogglebox spin-off, Gogglesprogs.
The children's special was first announced as a Christmas Day one-off, but now bosses have ordered a six-part series to run next year.
Ten sets of kids will be giving their verdict on shows like The Great British Bake Off and Growing Up Wild.
Gogglesprogs will air on Channel 4 at 20:00 GMT on Christmas Day, with a six-part series to follow in 2016.
Stars and critics give their verdict
Although there is an embargo on full-length reviews, some film buffs and celebrities have been giving their initial reactions to The Force Awakens on Twitter.
And according to Matthew Belloni, executive editor at Hollywood Reporter and Billboard:
On the red carpet in LA
Lizo Mzimba
Entertainment correspondent
Star Wars fans, many in costume, camped out for days for the chance to see the stars on the red carpet for what is probably the most eagerly awaited film of the decade.
The size and scale are a reflection of the enduring popularity of this sci-fi saga, and of the anticipation surrounding this latest instalment.
The red carpet here is around half a mile long, under a huge marquee which stretches the length of four blocks of Hollywood Boulevard.
The world premiere itself has taken over three different cinemas, and 4,000 guests are expected. Security has been tight with everyone entering the area around the event subject to bag searches and metal detectors.
There is a huge degree of excitement surrounding what is rivalling the Oscars as the film event of the year.
Disney, the studio behind the film, is hoping this will all give this new Star Wars movie a stellar launch. They paid more than $4bn (£2.6bn) for the rights to the franchise. Anticipation for the film has been huge, and in October some cinema websites collapsed under the weight of demand for tickets.