Entertainment Live: The Force Awakens premieres in LA; Gogglebox orders kids spin-off

Summary

  1. News and updates for 15 December 2015
  2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Los Angeles
  3. Gogglebox orders kids spin-off
  4. Anton Du Beke says Strictly fix claims are "impossible"
  5. Madonna responds to Manchester gigs trouble

Live Reporting

By Emma Saunders and Genevieve Hassan

All times stated are UK

That's all folks!

And with that we shall draw things to a close. We'll leave you with a couple of fun Star Wars things since it's the topic on everyone's lips today.

First up, some clever people have mapped the 176,632 people who stated their religion as "Jedi Knight" in the latest census across England and Wales.

Those that live in the Leeds local authority have the most Jedi with 2,821 living amongst them, followed by Brighton and Hove with 2,636.

Check out how many Jedi live in your local area.

Map of Jedi
Esri UK

And finally, on today's Daily Politics the big debate on the show was if Star Wars was left-wing or right-wing.

Is Jeremy Corbyn Obi-Wan Kenobi? Is Al Gore Jabba the Hutt? Are Han Solo and Luke Skywalker white van men who vote for UKIP? 

Watch and see what they concluded below.

Guests discuss the politics of the films

Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts trailer - first look

As Harry Potter fans out there will already know, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in 2016. 

And.... drum roll.... it's time to check out the first trailer!

View more on youtube

Madonna responds to late jibes

Madonna has now responded on Instagram to criticism over her Manchester show's late start last night:

View more on instagram

She said:

FACTS: It's good to have them before you jump to conclusions! The entire video for my show crashed as I arrived for the soundcheck. The back-up file was corrupt. We had no choice but to reboot and pray for a good outcome. The video lights 75% of my show. We can't play in the dark.

We were rebooted and ready by 9:30 even though we planned to go on earlier. I had to make cuts in the show before show started. Dress You Up was one of them and my third guitar song. This still brought us past the 11:00 curfew! But we went on and the venue was kind enough to extend till 11:39!! It was their choice not mine to end the show!! Always want to finish. So we all missed the last 3 songs! And I'm sorry about that.

And I thank all my Rebel Heart fans for understanding! We did our best! And we still had to pay a fine! That's life. PS you still got to see an amazing show. And only missed 12 minutes!! The ❤️#rebelhearttour goes on.

Stars walk The Force Awakens red carpet

Fans, stars and droids gathered for the long-awaited world premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Los Angeles.  

Here's a few snaps of who walked the red carpet.

Droids and Lupita Nyong'o
AFP

C-3PO, R2-D2 and Lupita Nyong'o

John Boyega
Getty Images

John Boyega

Daisy Ridley and Domnall Gleeson
AFP/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley and Domhnall Gleeson

George Lucas and JJ Abrams
Getty Images

Original Star Wars director George Lucas and The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams.

See more pictures from the premiere in our picture gallery.

War of the Worlds to invade TV

HG Wells
AP

Poldark producer Mammoth Screen is developing an adaptation of The War Of The Worlds, according to Broadcast magazine.

Mammoth is working with Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and Doctor Who writer Peter Harness to create the mini-series.

Mammoth hopes to go into production on the series in early 2017, after the copyright for the novel expires in December 2016.

It will be the first time War Of The Worlds has been adapted for UK television.

The sci-fi story about martians invading earth was first published in 1898.

Mammoth managing director Damien Timmer said: "The story of a Martian invasion as experienced in Victorian Surrey is a masterpiece. We want this new adaptation to reaffirm H G Wells’ position as one of this country’s most important writers.”

Read the full story (subscription site)

Carol leads London Critics' Circle film nominations

Carol
Studio Canal

Romantic drama Carol leads the field at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, having received seven nominations from the UK's film reviewers.

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara are both up for actress of the year, while Todd Haynes' film is also one of 10 titles up for the film of the year award.

Tom Hardy has three nominations that recognise his roles in The Revenant, Legend and his whole body of 2015 work.

Sir Kenneth Branagh will get a special award at the ceremony on 17 January.

Read more.

Korean girl group 'had wrong visas'

Oh My Girl
Oh My Girl Facebook page

Last week, we told you about a girl group from South Korea who said they had been refused entry to the US because customs officials thought they were sex workers. 

Oh My Girl were held at Los Angeles LAX airport for 15 hours and later flew back to South Korea.

The eight members were travelling to America for an album cover shoot, but the LA Times spoke to an unnamed customs official who said the group were denied entry because they did not have the correct working visas.

Read the full story.

The life of a Star Wars bit part actor

Ian Youngs

Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News

Nick Joseph
BBC

Almost every weekend, somewhere in the world, Star Wars fans don Jedi robes or put their hair in buns to head to a sci-fi convention.

As well as allowing devotees to indulge in their love of everything Star Wars, it also means jobbing actors who had parts in the original films are now more famous than ever among fans.

At the recent For the Love of the Force convention in Manchester, some of them spoke about life on the booming convention circuit and how the enduring appeal of Star Wars has provided an unexpected new career.

Read the full article.

Madonna hits back at fans over lateness

Madonna in concert in Zurich
AP

Madonna has hit back at fans who criticised her for going on stage an hour late at Manchester Arena last night.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Madge explained her lateness to the crowd, saying: "The video crashed. We had no video and we had to wait until we could reboot. No selfish diva... reason. If you divas... want to keep complaining about it don't come to my show."

Some fans had tweeted their frustration as they waited for her to appear:

Over 50mins late at Manchester Arena and no announcements. Not acceptable. People have jobs to go to @Madonna

Tim Morton Davies

TimMestizoCub

Over 50mins late at Manchester Arena and no announcements. Not acceptable. People have jobs to go to @Madonna

I didn't mind the wait, just the lack of information. What I didn't like was the loss of 3 songs, a medley and the encore. #MadonnaManc

Tim Morton Davies

TimMestizoCub

I didn't mind the wait, just the lack of information. What I didn't like was the loss of 3 songs, a medley and the encore. #MadonnaManc

But some fans defended her after some news outlets reported that Madonna was booed off stage.

Why do the media lie? @Madonna was NOT booed in Manchester... stagehands were booed well before Madge came on!! #FACT #MadonnaWasIncredible

dllzz

dllzz

Why do the media lie? @Madonna was NOT booed in Manchester... stagehands were booed well before Madge came on!! #FACT #MadonnaWasIncredible

Star Wars' Mark Hamill defends no autograph rule

Mark Hamill
Getty Images

Star Wars star Mark Hamill has explained why he won't sign autographs any more - saying he's fed up of seeing them for sale on auction sites.

The star, who plays Luke Skywalker, was responding to a fan who asked him why he wouldn't sign any autographs at The Force Awakens premiere.

View more on twitter

In response to another fan who suggested he personalise autographs by writing the fan's name, he said:

View more on twitter

Radio 1's head of music joins Spotify

BBC Newsbeat

BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra's head of music has announced he's leaving the station to take up a new job at Spotify.

George Ergatoudis will leave the BBC in March after a decade in the job.

In his newly created role, he will be responsible for leading Spotify's in-house music curation strategy and content programming team for the UK.

Read the full story.

Car Share series two is 'already written'

Peter Kay's BBC comedy Car Share is to return for a second series, according to the star.

He told BBC Radio Wales' Eleri Sion he'd already written the episodes, but was waiting for "bright nights" next summer to film it.

He said:

Because we drive around a lot we need to shoot it in May/June. People say, 'Why don't you do a Christmas special?' The problem is it goes dark at half seven. You can't really drive around in the dark.

Listen to the interview below.

But a BBC spokesman told us: "It’s too early to confirm details of a second series of Peter Kay’s Car Share.”

Missing: Public works of art - can you help?

Henry Moore's reclining figures
PA

Historic England - formerly called English Heritage - is calling on people to help track down missing works of public art.

The new campaign has been launched 10 years to the day since a bronze Henry Moore figure was stolen from the grounds of his former estate.

Reclining Figure was worth £3m but police believe it was probably melted down and sold for scrap metal for £1,500.  

Other missing works include Barbara Hepworth's Two Forms (Divided Circle), which was stolen from Dulwich Park in south London in 2011.  

Read the full story.

John Humphrys first Star Wars experience

BBC Radio 4

The Today programme's John Humphrys watched Star Wars for the first time ahead of today's Force Awakens premiere. 

It's fair to say he was distinctly underwhelmed.

View more on twitter

He later said on Today:

Not sure I see the point of it really, although having said that, any film that spawns a religion... has to have something about it. The question is whether we need six or seven or eight or 25 of them, God help us. I think I can live without.

Anton Du Beke: Strictly fix 'impossible'

Katie Derham and Anton Du Beke
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Anton Du Beke says it's "impossible" the show is fixed after some viewers claimed the programme was rigged to put him and his celebrity dance partner Katie Derham in the final.

Sunday's results show saw Du Beke and Derham in the bottom two with Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko, but the judges chose to vote off the latter pair despite the fact they received higher scores for their semi-final dances.

Some viewers claimed the couple had been put through because the judges wanted to see Du Beke in the final for the first time in 11 years - after usually being eliminated early after being paired with hopeless dancers.

Speaking on Chris Evans's Radio 2 breakfast show, Derham said:

Chris, like you I've worked for the BBC for a very long time. That sort of stuff just doesn't, cannot, wouldn't happen. It can't! Too many people keeping an eye on all the Ts being crossed and the Is being dotted. And also, can I just say, how can it be fixed when it's mostly the public voting?

Du Beke added: 

Forget it! Forget it! It's impossible! The dance-off is judged on the dance that you put in front of the judges. That's the moment when they've got to go, actually I prefer that to that. And the dance-off went well. There were no mistakes.

Read more on this story.

Johnny Depp's wife to face trial over 'dog smuggling'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Reuters

Johnny Depp's wife Amber Heard will face a court trial on 18 April 2016 in Queensland, Australia, for allegedly smuggling her two dogs into the country.

The actress came under fire earlier this year for failing to declare Pistol and Boo, the couple's Yorkshire terriers, to authorities on their arrival in Brisbane.

Under strict Australian laws designed to keep disease at bay, dogs entering from the US must be declared and have to spend 10 days in quarantine.  

Penalties range from a hefty fine to more than 10 years in prison.

Read more on this story.

Fans react after watching The Force Awakens

Many fans queued for days to be the first to see the latest Star Wars film in Los Angeles. 

We spoke to some of them to get their first reaction after watching it.

Fans react after seeing The Force Awakens

Kids' Gogglebox gets its own series

Kids taking part in Gogglesprogs
Nicholas Rotherham

Channel 4 has commissioned a full series of their Gogglebox spin-off, Gogglesprogs.

The children's special was first announced as a Christmas Day one-off, but now bosses have ordered a six-part series to run next year.

Ten sets of kids will be giving their verdict on shows like The Great British Bake Off and Growing Up Wild.

Gogglesprogs will air on Channel 4 at 20:00 GMT on Christmas Day, with a six-part series to follow in 2016. 

Stars and critics give their verdict

Although there is an embargo on full-length reviews, some film buffs and celebrities have been giving their initial reactions to The Force Awakens on Twitter.

There's a new hero in town, in a movie that DELIVERS. Cried like a baby, whooped like a teen! #StarWarsForceAwakens
There's a new hero in town, in a movie that DELIVERS. Cried like a baby, whooped like a teen! #StarWarsForceAwakens

Rob Lowe

RobLowe

There's a new hero in town, in a movie that DELIVERS. Cried like a baby, whooped like a teen! #StarWarsForceAwakens

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
From comedy to costumes, fights to fx to overall feel, J.J. Abrams has created a thoroughly old-fashioned movie #StarWarsForceAwakens

Steven Zeitchik

ZeitchikLAT

From comedy to costumes, fights to fx to overall feel, J.J. Abrams has created a thoroughly old-fashioned movie #StarWarsForceAwakens

#StarWarsForceAwakens totally delivers #nospoilers I repeat #nospoilers again #nospoilers just #wow
#StarWarsForceAwakens totally delivers #nospoilers I repeat #nospoilers again #nospoilers just #wow

Elizabeth Banks

ElizabethBanks

#StarWarsForceAwakens totally delivers #nospoilers I repeat #nospoilers again #nospoilers just #wow

And according to Matthew Belloni, executive editor at Hollywood Reporter and Billboard:

A guy just got forcibly escorted out of the #StarWars premiere with hands behind back. #theforceisnotwithhim

Matthew Belloni

THRMattBelloni

A guy just got forcibly escorted out of the #StarWars premiere with hands behind back. #theforceisnotwithhim

On the red carpet in LA

Lizo Mzimba

Entertainment correspondent

Star Wars fans, many in costume, camped out for days for the chance to see the stars on the red carpet for what is probably the most eagerly awaited film of the decade.

The size and scale are a reflection of the enduring popularity of this sci-fi saga, and of the anticipation surrounding this latest instalment.

The red carpet here is around half a mile long, under a huge marquee which stretches the length of four blocks of Hollywood Boulevard.

The world premiere itself has taken over three different cinemas, and 4,000 guests are expected. Security has been tight with everyone entering the area around the event subject to bag searches and metal detectors.

There is a huge degree of excitement surrounding what is rivalling the Oscars as the film event of the year.

Disney, the studio behind the film, is hoping this will all give this new Star Wars movie a stellar launch. They paid more than $4bn (£2.6bn) for the rights to the franchise. Anticipation for the film has been huge, and in October some cinema websites collapsed under the weight of demand for tickets.

