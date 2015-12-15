Entertainment Live: The Force Awakens premieres in LA; Gogglebox orders kids spin-off

And with that we shall draw things to a close. We'll leave you with a couple of fun Star Wars things since it's the topic on everyone's lips today.

First up, some clever people have mapped the 176,632 people who stated their religion as "Jedi Knight" in the latest census across England and Wales.

Those that live in the Leeds local authority have the most Jedi with 2,821 living amongst them, followed by Brighton and Hove with 2,636.

Check out how many Jedi live in your local area.

Esri UK

And finally, on today's Daily Politics the big debate on the show was if Star Wars was left-wing or right-wing.

Is Jeremy Corbyn Obi-Wan Kenobi? Is Al Gore Jabba the Hutt? Are Han Solo and Luke Skywalker white van men who vote for UKIP?

Watch and see what they concluded below.